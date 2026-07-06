U.S. Embassy in Belize Celebrates America’s 250th Independence Anniversary

The United States Embassy in Belize commemorated the 250th anniversary of American independence with a special celebration held on Wednesday, July 1st, at Di Bruwri in Ladyville, just north of Belize City. The event brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and invited guests to celebrate the historic milestone while highlighting the longstanding relationship between Belize and the United States.

The venue was decorated in patriotic red, white, and blue, with displays representing various U.S. states. The celebration began at 6PM with a ceremonial march by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, followed by the playing of the American national anthem.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Katharine Beamer welcomed the invited guests, including Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño, Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam, government ministers, members of the diplomatic community, and other senior officials.

In her remarks, Governor General Tzalam congratulated the United States on reaching the milestone and acknowledged the longstanding partnership between the two countries. “That’s two and a half centuries of independence,” Tzalam said. “We can continue to learn lessons from your experience.”

Prime Minister Briceño reflected on the strong bilateral relationship between Belize and the United States, noting that another significant milestone will be celebrated later this year. “This is also special because it marks another important milestone in the relationship between our two countries,” Briceño said. “Later this year, we will celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations. Our partnership continues to grow stronger, built on mutual respect, democratic values, and the common belief that together we can create greater opportunities for our people.”

Briceño also congratulated the American people on the nation’s 250 years of independence.

Beamer highlighted several U.S.-sponsored exchange initiatives, including the International Visitor Leadership Program, the Fulbright Program, and the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program. She also spoke about the continued cooperation between Belize and the United States in areas such as security, education, and economic development.

“Over the years, our partnership has delivered strong results,” Beamer said. “Together we have strengthened security cooperation in the fight against organized crime. Together, we are expanding educational opportunities and promoting economic growth.” Beamer also referenced the recently signed modified Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact, which will provide a US$125 million grant to support education and energy initiatives in Belize.

The celebration concluded with a ceremonial toast as dignitaries and invited guests joined in commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.