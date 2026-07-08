San Pedro Lions Club Marks 39 Years of Women in Lionism

The San Pedro Lions Club joined Lions Clubs International on July 4th in recognizing the 39th anniversary of women becoming official members of the global service organization, celebrating a milestone that transformed leadership and community service within Lionism. The occasion also coincided with the start of the 2026-2027 Lions Club year and highlighted the important role women now play at the local, national, and international levels of the organization.

Women were officially admitted as members of Lions Clubs International on July 4, 1987, ending decades in which many supported Lions clubs through their spouses but were unable to join as full members. The decision marked a historic turning point, opening the door for women to serve not only as members but also as club presidents, district leaders, and international officers.

For the San Pedro Lions Club, the anniversary carries added significance as the organization celebrates more than 50 years of community service. Club members noted that while women have always supported the club’s charitable work, they have since become integral to its leadership and decision-making.

Several women have served as president of the San Pedro Lions Club over the years, including Flora Ancona, Nita Marin, Isela Graniel, Melanie Paz, Marina Kay, Murlene Spain, Fatima Graniel, and current President Rosalyn Tzib.

Re-elected President Tzib said the inclusion of women has strengthened the organization’s ability to serve the community. “When women serve, we change the world. Women have become a very important part of our motto, ‘We Serve,’ and I am thrilled to start this new year with faith and hope, reaching the lives of many. Our community needs us, and we are here,” Tzib said.

The anniversary also reflects the continued growth of women in leadership within Belize’s Lions movement, which now includes ten clubs, with several women serving as presidents in the new Lions year.

As the San Pedro Lions Club begins another year of community service, members said the organization remains committed to expanding its outreach while building on nearly four decades of women’s leadership within Lionism.