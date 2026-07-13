Monday, July 13, 2026
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Caye Caulker Miss Lobster Fest Delegates Visit San Pedro Ahead of Pageant

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Contestants competing in the 2026 Miss Lobster Fest pageant in Caye Caulker visited San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, on a promotional tour ahead of the July 17th pageant. Hosted by reigning Miss San Pedro Miley Chi, the delegates toured the island, participated in interviews, dined at El Fogón, and visited the Hol Chan Marine Reserve as part of efforts to promote the pageant and strengthen ties between the sister islands.
The Miss Lobster Fest pageant is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at 7PM as one of the featured events of the annual Caye Caulker Lobster Fest celebrations.
Chi said the visit was intended to raise awareness of the pageant while fostering collaboration between San Pedro and Caye Caulker. During their stop on Ambergris Caye, each contestant introduced herself and spoke about her reasons for competing, with many citing personal growth, educational goals, entrepreneurship, and community service.
Arista Rosado, 19, said she is studying biology and chemistry and hopes to use the pageant prize to help fund her education. Sponsored by Caye Shell Co., she said entering the competition would also help build her confidence.
Seventeen-year-old Sheyli Zepeda, sponsored by Palmetto Accommodations Management, said she dreams of opening her own makeup studio and hopes the pageant will inspire other young women to pursue their ambitions while developing greater self-confidence.
Anieka Lewis, 19, sponsored by Good Vibes Tours, described herself as an active athlete involved in several school sports and said her passion for pageantry motivated her to compete.
Rielle Arnold, 17, owner of the bakery Reali Belly and sponsored by Enjoy Supermarket, said she entered the pageant to further her entrepreneurial ambitions. Grisselly Gimenez, 18, sponsored by Salt Life Eco Tours, said her mother’s participation in a previous pageant inspired her to compete and that she hopes to encourage other young women in her community.
Organizers said the promotional visit also highlighted the businesses sponsoring the contestants, whose support helps fund the pageant and festival activities while providing greater exposure for local companies.
The Miss Lobster Fest pageant officially opens the 2026 Caye Caulker Lobster Fest celebrations, which continue throughout the weekend with food, live entertainment, and community activities highlighting the island’s fishing heritage and tourism industry.

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