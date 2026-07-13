Monday, July 13, 2026
Community and Society

Caye Caulker Youth Complete First Fly-Fishing Conservation Camp

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Fourteen children from Caye Caulker recently completed the island’s first fly-fishing camp, led by San Pedro guide Omar Arceo, popularly known as the “Dr. of the Flats.” The five-day program combined hands-on fly-fishing instruction with lessons in sustainable fishing and marine conservation, culminating in a fishing excursion on the western flats off Ambergris Caye on July 10th.
Arceo told The Sun that hosting a camp in Caye Caulker had long been one of his goals. “We are so close to each other,” he said. “I was happy to have received the support of the parents and the village council. The participants learned a lot, and I am sure we will have future fly-fishing tour guides from there.”
He said the camp aimed not only to introduce children to the sport but also to inspire them to become stewards of the marine environment around their island. Throughout the program, participants learned about Belize’s three protected sportfish species—permit, tarpon, and bonefish—that are central to the country’s catch-and-release fly-fishing industry.
The camp also provided practical instruction in assembling and disassembling fly rods, casting techniques, and essential knot-tying skills. After practicing in Caye Caulker during the week, participants traveled to the western coast of Ambergris Caye on the final day, where they applied their newly acquired skills while fishing on some of Belize’s renowned shallow flats.
Arceo emphasized the importance of introducing young people to responsible fishing practices and marine conservation from an early age. He added that additional fly-fishing camps are scheduled this summer in Sarteneja Village, Corozal District, and San Pedro.
The Caye Caulker Village Council thanked Arceo for volunteering his time and sharing his knowledge with the island’s youth. “We sincerely appreciate Arceo for taking the time to share his knowledge, experience, and passion with our youth. It has been wonderful to see everyone so engaged, eager to learn, and having such a great time,” the council stated.
Arceo and the camp organizers also thanked the many individuals and organizations that supported the initiative, including the Office of the Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the Caye Caulker Marine Reserve, the Caye Caulker Village Council, and Omar’s Freelance Fishing.

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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