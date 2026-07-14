NEMO Reviews Hurricane Readiness with San Pedro and Caye Caulker EOCs

To strengthen preparedness for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) met with members of the Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) in San Pedro and Caye Caulker last week. The meetings focused on reviewing each island’s level of readiness and refining emergency response plans in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster.

The first meeting was held on July 8th in San Pedro, where EOC members reviewed emergency procedures and response protocols. Participants included Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, members of the San Pedro Town Council, the Belize Coast Guard, the San Pedro Police Formation, and other key island stakeholders.

Discussions focused on the logistics required before and after a major weather event, including emergency response coordination, identifying the hardest-hit communities, distributing relief supplies, and conducting post-disaster damage assessments.

A similar meeting was held in Caye Caulker on July 9th, bringing together representatives from the Caye Caulker Village Council, the local police formation, the Belize Coast Guard, and other community stakeholders to review the island’s emergency response plans.

Vanessa Parham, District Emergency Coordinator for Belize Rural South (San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker), said the EOCs work year-round to maintain a high level of preparedness. “We are thankful to have such a diverse group of leaders dedicated to emergency preparedness and response in both San Pedro and Caye Caulker,” she said. “These meetings highlight our ongoing hurricane preparation efforts.”

Parham added that training, planning, and resource mobilization begin well before any potential threat develops. Preparations include shelter management, evacuation planning, and relief coordination. “We bring together all relevant agencies to identify possible scenarios and ensure a timely response,” she said. According to Parham, the EOCs hold monthly meetings as part of their ongoing commitment to maintaining disaster readiness throughout the year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a slightly below-average 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, with between eight and 14 named storms, three to six hurricanes, and one to three major hurricanes reaching Category 3 strength or higher.

Should a hurricane threaten San Pedro, designated emergency shelters include San Pedro High School, New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School and Church, Sagebrush Church, and the Saint John Paul II Youth Center, which will serve persons with disabilities. Residents may contact the San Pedro EOC at 226-4824, 226-4821, 226-4358, or 616-3214. In Caye Caulker, residents requiring assistance following a natural disaster may call 611-6603.