SAGA to Host Largest Free Spay and Neuter Clinic of the Year

SAGA Humane Society will host its largest free spay and neuter clinic of the year from July 22nd to 27th at the SAGA Shelter and Clinic in San Pedro. The weeklong event will offer free spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations. Pets receiving surgery will also qualify for additional free post-operative services provided by San Pedro Pet Outreach, including nail trims, ear cleaning, flea and tick prevention, microchipping, engraved ID tags, and collars. Appointments will be prioritized, and pet owners are encouraged to call 226-3266 or visit the shelter to reserve a spot. Free transportation to and from the clinic can also be arranged through SAGA.

The clinic is part of SAGA’s ongoing effort to control the island’s pet population and improve overall animal health. The visiting surgical team will include Traveling Animal Doctors Dr. Bartfield and Dr. Bader, who will work alongside SAGA veterinarian Dr. Baptist to perform the procedures. Dogs must be at least four months old to qualify. Owners are asked to notify staff before their pet’s appointment if their pet shows signs of illness, such as lethargy, vomiting, or diarrhea. Because space is limited, SAGA and its partner organizations are encouraging early bookings to ensure as many animals as possible can be accommodated.

The upcoming clinic builds on SAGA’s longstanding initiatives to reduce the number of stray and unwanted animals on Ambergris Caye. Previous free spay and neuter campaigns and vaccination drives have focused on preventing unwanted litters while reducing disease risks for both animals and residents. Those efforts have also helped strengthen the organization’s outreach by providing transportation assistance, coordinated scheduling, and follow-up microchipping services.

SAGA representative Jana Hill said on July 15th, “This is going to be a great event. We encourage people to schedule in advance. If they show up, we will still take care of them, but we are encouraging people to make appointments. All services will be free. We are accepting donations, but it’s more important to give members of the community who can’t really afford these services the opportunity to come in and get them done.”

Spaying and neutering help reduce the number of unwanted litters, lower the risk of certain cancers and infections, and can reduce roaming and aggressive behavior in pets. Combined with vaccinations and identification services, the procedures also help improve animal welfare and increase the likelihood that pets can be identified and returned to their owners if lost.

SAGA representatives expect a strong turnout for the clinic. If demand remains high, the organization may consider expanding similar outreach efforts later in the year. Pet owners wishing to make an appointment or arrange transportation are encouraged to call 226-3266 as soon as possible, as available appointments are limited.