ACES Continues Wildlife Rescue Work Across Ambergris Caye

ACES Wildlife Rescue experienced one of its busiest months of the year in June, responding to an increase in wildlife emergencies driven by baby bird season and unusually windy weather. The organization rescued 28 animals, answered 51 hotline calls, and completed several key projects aimed at improving its ability to respond to the growing demand for wildlife care across San Pedro and the surrounding cayes.

According to ACES’ monthly report, the combination of nesting season and strong winds led to a surge in calls involving displaced and injured birds. The organization cared for a variety of wildlife throughout the month, including a baby collared dove whose nest fell from approximately ten meters. After several weeks of rehabilitation, the bird was successfully released back into the wild. An eight-foot boa constrictor named Bethany recovered after being struck by a bicycle and was also released following treatment. Another rescue involved an egret entangled in fishing line that had to be transferred to the Belize Wildlife & Referral Clinic for X-rays and surgery because ACES does not have on-island diagnostic imaging equipment.

To help meet the increasing demand for rescues, ACES recently added a dedicated rescue motorcycle to its fleet through proceeds raised during a community fundraising run. The motorcycle is expected to improve response times and reduce wear on the organization’s aging rescue golf cart, which has served the team for eight years. Ironically, the golf cart broke down on the same day the motorcycle arrived and is currently undergoing major repairs. ACES is now seeking donations to help restore the vehicle before rescue calls increase during the hurricane season, when crocodile relocations and other wildlife emergencies typically become more frequent.



The organization also completed extensive repairs to its bird rehabilitation aviary after deteriorating wire and damaged mesh raised safety concerns. Volunteers and staff replaced the enclosure, with additional perching branches scheduled to be installed in the coming weeks. The aviary plays a vital role in rehabilitation by allowing birds to rebuild their strength, regain flight and foraging skills, and prepare for release while continuing to receive supplemental care. Three mockingbirds—Jojo, Parker, and Sunny, named by young wildlife ambassadors—were the first birds to use the refurbished aviary before being successfully released.

Work also continues on a permanent enclosure for Bridget, ACES’ resident crocodile that arrived blind after losing both eyes. Staff said the crocodile has adjusted well to her new surroundings and now responds to her name after weeks of training and support feeding. Construction of her permanent pool and enclosure remains underway, although limited funding has meant much of the work is being completed by staff and volunteers.

ACES said dependable community support remains essential as rescue numbers continue to grow. “By increasing monthly support, we can plan and respond quicker,” the organization’s clinic manager said, noting that reliable funding allows the team to better prepare for seasonal increases in wildlife emergencies and continue improving rehabilitation facilities.

To help provide a more stable source of funding, ACES is encouraging residents to join its monthly adoption program. Supporters receive the organization’s newsletter, the opportunity to name a newly admitted rescue animal, the option to symbolically adopt a resident animal, and a certificate detailing their chosen species. According to ACES, recurring donations help improve long-term planning and expand rescue and rehabilitation efforts across the islands of northern Belize.

With hurricane season underway and wildlife rescue calls expected to increase in the coming months, ACES said its immediate priorities remain completing Bridget’s permanent enclosure, repairing its rescue golf cart, and continuing to expand the community support that helps keep its rescue operations running.

Those interested in supporting ACES Wildlife Rescue or joining its monthly adoption program can contact the organization at +501-623-7920 or by email at niamh@acesbelize.org. Donations can also be made through the organization’s website.