Omar Arceo expands youth fly-fishing program to Sarteneja

A group of 14 students has completed a five-day fly-fishing summer camp in the northern coastal community of Sarteneja, Corozal District. The educational program, led by San Pedro fly-fishing guide Omar Arceo, popularly known as the “Dr. of the Flats,” concluded on Friday, July 17. The camp introduced participants to the importance of Belize’s fly-fishing industry and taught sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation.

The camp welcomed mostly high school students aged 14 to 18. Throughout the program, participants received hands-on instruction in assembling and disassembling fly rods, casting techniques, essential knot-tying skills, and water reading, which helps anglers identify where fish are likely to feed and hold.

One of the highlights of the camp was a field trip to nearby fly-fishing flats, where students had the opportunity to apply the techniques they learned in a real-world setting. Arceo explained that proper casting is one of the most important skills in fly-fishing.

“The most important concept is that the fly line follows the rod tip, meaning the rod must travel in a straight path rather than curving around your body for the best result,” Arceo said.

He explained that fly-fishing is a specialized angling method that uses a weighted line to cast a nearly weightless artificial fly. According to Arceo, the sport fosters a strong connection with nature, promotes mental well-being through its rhythmic, focused techniques, and supports sustainable catch-and-release practices with single-hook flies.

Organizers described the response to the camp as very encouraging, saying it not only introduced students to the sport but also inspired them to become stewards of Belize’s marine environment. Participants also learned about the country’s three protected sportfish species—permit, tarpon, and bonefish—and the importance of conserving their habitats.

The Sarteneja program was the second fly-fishing camp Arceo has conducted this month. Earlier in July, he completed a similar camp for 14 students from Caye Caulker, which concluded with a field trip to the west coast of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, on July 10, where participants put their newly acquired skills into practice.

Arceo has since announced a third fly-fishing camp, scheduled to begin on July 20 in San Pedro.

He and the organizers thanked everyone who supported the Sarteneja camp, including the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute, the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD-Belize), and the Environmental Defense Fund.