Kids in Action Summer Camp returns with 90 young participants

The San Pedro Tour Guide Association’s annual Kids in Action Youth Scuba Summer Camp has returned, welcoming 90 participants for three weeks of hands-on training in scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, and fishing, including fly-fishing. The program, which began on July 6, will conclude on Sunday, July 26, with a certificate ceremony and the traditional visit to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where participants will put the skills they learned throughout the camp into practice.

The camp combines classroom instruction with practical field activities, allowing participants to learn about scuba diving, marine conservation, and Belize’s barrier reef. As the program enters its final week, campers are applying the knowledge gained during theoretical sessions through hands-on experiences in the field.

On the opening day, each participant received a handbook specific to their chosen program, whether scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, or fishing. The introductory classroom sessions provided an overview of the skills, knowledge, and activities they would experience throughout the camp.

Camp organizers also introduced an environmental initiative by providing each participant with a reusable water bottle to reduce single-use plastic.

San Pedro Tour Guide Association President Philip “Billy” Leslie said the initiative reflects the camp’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship. “Plastic water bags and bottles often end up polluting our oceans, harming the marine life and environment we all work hard to protect. That is why, instead of providing water in plastic bags, each participant received a reusable water bottle that they can refill throughout the day using the water dispenser available in class,” Leslie said.

He added that organizers hope the camp will inspire the next generation of ocean stewards through education, conservation, and hands-on experiences.

Campers also participated in educational sessions on coral reef conservation. Marine biologist and former Hol Chan Marine Reserve Executive Director Miguel Alamilla delivered a presentation highlighting the importance of protecting Belize’s marine ecosystems. Participants learned how coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangroves are interconnected and work together to support healthy marine life.

Another educational session was led by Kirah Forman of MarAlliance, who introduced campers to some of Belize’s most iconic marine species, including sharks, sea turtles, and stingrays. Participants learned about the behavior of these animals, their ecological importance, and the role they play in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems. The presentation also featured shark jaws, a sea turtle specimen, and the tagging devices researchers use to study these species.

Organizers thanked the many tour operators, organizations, and community members whose continued support helps make the annual summer camp possible for San Pedro’s youth.