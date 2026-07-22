Team Changed My Mind wins 10th Annual Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic

Team Changed My Mind of Honduras captured the championship at the 10th Annual Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic, held in San Pedro Town from July 16th to 19th. Team Do It Nice finished second, while Team The Navy placed third.

A total of 61 boats competed in what organizers described as one of the island’s most successful fishing tournaments in recent years. The event began with the traditional Captains’ Dinner, where participating teams gathered to socialize and receive final tournament briefings before heading out to sea.

The two-day fishing competition took place on July 17 and 18, with teams required to report to the weigh station at the end of each day. Anglers landed a variety of species throughout the tournament, including wahoo, dorado (mahi-mahi), tuna, marlin, and sailfish. Organizers commended the strong turnout of teams from Ambergris Caye, across Belize, and neighboring countries.

“I was told this was one of the best, if not the best, tournaments for the participating teams. We are proud of the accomplishments of every team this year,” one event organizer said.

The awards ceremony was held on July 19 in the West Room at Grand Caribe, recognizing the tournament’s top teams and individual anglers.

Five-year-old Ameth Lara of Team Carlie received the Junior Dorado award after landing a 17-pound dorado and claimed the Top Junior Angler title with 17 points.

Jett Diab of Team Deep Impact won the Junior Tuna award with a 12-pound tuna and captured the Junior Wahoo title. He finished second in the Top Junior Angler standings with 12 points.

Nichelle Rivera of Team Do It Nice was named Top Female Angler with 2,510 points, while Jack Ganoe of Team Changed My Mind earned the Top Angler title with 2,528 points.

Gustavo Giron of Team Helios won the Heaviest Tuna award with a 13-pound catch and received the First Wahoo award after landing a 13-pound wahoo. Tex Delbert of Team Southern Comfort claimed the Heaviest Dorado award with a 27-pound fish.

Team Maritime finished fifth overall with 2,510 points, followed by Team Man O’ War in fourth with 2,530 points. Team The Navy placed third with 2,540 points, while Team Do It Nice secured second place with 2,560 points.

Team Changed My Mind claimed the championship with a tournament-leading 2,568 points, earning the title of 2026 Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic champion.

Organizers thanked all participating teams, sponsors, and partners for contributing to another successful tournament. They said the event continues to play an important role in promoting San Pedro as a summer destination and helping attract visitors during the island’s slower tourism season. Planning is already underway for the 2027 edition of the Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic.