San Mateo Public Consultation Outlines Next Phase of Infrastructure Project

Residents of the San Mateo area gathered at the Sagebrush Sporting Complex on Tuesday, July 21st, for the third public consultation on the San Mateo infrastructure project. The meeting focused on proposed upgrades under an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded urban development program. It brought together officials from the Ministry of Finance’s Central Executing Unit, representatives of the San Pedro Town Council, and community members to discuss the next phase of the initiative.

The consultation explained how the project will move forward and addressed residents’ questions before construction begins. Officials said the San Mateo initiative forms part of a broader sustainable and inclusive urban development program being implemented across Belize, with similar projects underway in Corozal and Orange Walk. For San Pedro, the proposed works include the construction of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge, street and drainage improvements, and the expansion of the area’s water distribution network.

Project representatives explained that San Mateo was identified through feasibility studies and urban planning assessments as one of San Pedro’s highest-priority areas for infrastructure improvements. According to the presentation, planning for the initiative began in 2023 and has progressed through design, environmental assessments, and the tendering process. Officials noted that projects of this scale require multiple technical studies, regulatory approvals, and coordination with agencies including Belize Water Services, the Department of the Environment, and the Fisheries Department.

Presenters said the original San Mateo master plan included several development components, but available funding and implementation priorities narrowed the scope to address the community’s most pressing needs. The current proposal includes a 120-foot precast concrete pedestrian bridge equipped with energy-efficient lighting and improved safety railings. The bridge is intended to accommodate pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency vehicles. Planned roadworks include drainage improvements, sidewalks along existing concrete streets, and paving selected roads that remain unpaved. The project also includes an expansion of the water distribution network, which officials said is expected to provide new water connections to additional households.

In closing remarks, San Pedro Town Council Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez emphasized the broader importance of the proposed bridge. “This connectivity is not only for the people of San Mateo, but for the entire island. We currently have only one bridge, so this would provide better access. We have heard your concerns, and we will be looking at them,” he said. His remarks underscored the SPTC’s position that the project is moving from the planning stage toward implementation while continuing to incorporate community feedback.

If completed as proposed, the project is expected to improve mobility and access to basic services throughout San Mateo. The additional bridge would provide an alternative connection across the area, while upgraded drainage, sidewalks, and paved streets are intended to improve safety and reduce flooding. Expanded water infrastructure is also expected to benefit households that have long awaited improved service.

Construction remains subject to final environmental approvals, permits, and coordination with contractors and utility providers. However, with much of the planning and design work complete and portions of the tendering process already underway, officials indicated that the project is steadily moving closer to construction.