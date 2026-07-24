Belize Lions Mark Transition to Provisional Region Status

The official installation of the Provisional Region 59 Belize Board for the 2026-2027 Lions year was held at the San Pedro Lions Den on Saturday, July 18th. Organized by the San Pedro Lions Club, the ceremony brought together Lions leaders, club members, guests, and community partners to mark Belize’s transition from a zone to a provisional region, with Lion Nigel Belisle installed as the new Regional Chairperson.

The event followed a structured program that combined ceremony and celebration. Proceedings opened with a Parade of Flags led by Past District Governor (PDG) Baldemar Graniel carrying the Lions flag, Lion Natalie Olivarez carrying the Belize flag, Zone Chair Lion Adelida Guerra carrying the Nicaraguan flag, and Orange Walk Lions Club President Lion Enes Ramirez-Anderson carrying the Mexican flag. Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar guided the evening’s program.

The head table included San Pedro Lions Club President Lion Rosalyn Tzib, Past Zone Chair Lion Willie Chan, Provisional Region 59 Belize Chairperson Lion Nigel Belisle, PDG Addy del Carmen Aguilar Polanco, PDG Gilberto Alcocer Lopez, reigning Miss San Pedro Lions Club Lian Rivero, and reigning Miss Provisional Region 59 Camila Gonzalez. The Belize National Anthem was performed on saxophone by Belize City Lions Club member Allan McCoy. The program also featured presentations, tributes, and the installation of the Regional Chairperson and cabinet before the newly installed regional chair officially installed the boards of the participating Lions clubs.

The evening carried added significance as it marked Belize’s transition from a Lions zone to a full provisional region, a development organizers described as an important step in the organization’s growth in the country. The San Pedro Dance Company also performed, adding a cultural element to the formal ceremony. Awards and recognition were presented throughout the evening, honoring past presidents, outgoing zone board members, and Melvin Jones Fellows for their service and leadership.

In his acceptance remarks, Lion Belisle said he accepted the role “with profound humility and a deep sense of responsibility,” adding that he viewed the position not as a personal achievement but as an opportunity to serve alongside fellow Lions. He said his priorities include expanding vision screening initiatives, strengthening membership growth, supporting youth leadership programs, establishing additional clubs, and building stronger partnerships with organizations in health, education, government, and the wider community.

PDG Addy del Carmen Aguilar Polanco also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the invitation and commending Belizean Lions for their commitment to serving their communities through unity and volunteerism.

The ceremony reflected the organization’s emphasis on leadership development and collaboration, as the newly installed Regional Chairperson immediately carried out the installation of the individual club boards. With the new regional leadership team now in place, Provisional Region 59 Belize is expected to coordinate service projects and strengthen collaboration among Lions clubs throughout the country.

The San Pedro Lions Club Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 Lions year includes Lion Rosalyn Tzib as President, Lion Yvette Martin as First Vice President, Lion Nesher Acosta as Secretary, Lion Abigael Canelo as Treasurer, Lion Everette Anderson as Service Chairperson, Lion Ana Ico as Membership Chairperson, Lion Luis Caliz as Marketing and Communications Chairperson, Lion Nigel Belisle as Lion Tamer and Provisional Region 59 Belize Chairperson, PDG Baldemar Graniel as Lifetime Director, and Lion Abel Guerrero as Lifetime Director.