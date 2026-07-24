Belize Postal Service unveils new ‘Celebrating Belize’ stamp collection

The Belize Postal Service officially launched its 2026–2030 Definitive Stamp Collection on Friday, July 17, unveiling a new series of stamps themed “Celebrating Belize.” The 11-stamp collection showcases the country’s culture, education, agriculture, sports, music, religion, and national celebrations, highlighting the people, traditions, and experiences that define Belizean life.

The launch was described as more than the release of a new set of postage stamps, with postal officials presenting the collection as a celebration of Belize’s identity and heritage. The designs are intended to reflect everyday life while sharing Belize’s story with recipients around the world through the country’s mail system.

Speaking at the launch, Belize Postmaster General Dr. Marsha Price said the collection was the result of extensive collaboration and careful planning. “We have a committee that comes together with different ideas about what the stamps should feature. Everyone had their own ideas, and we wanted to showcase events and aspects of life that represent Belize. We wanted something new and different from previous years, something grand for the 2026 definitive collection,” Price said.

Among those featured in the collection is reigning Queen of the Bay Samantha Ramirez, who said being included in the stamp series was a tremendous honor. “No amount of words can truly express how I’m feeling. These stamps are more than a piece of paper. They represent our culture and our national identity. This stamp is going to travel all around the world,” Ramirez said.

Minister of Public Utilities, Logistics and Energy, Honourable Michel Chebat said the collection captures the diversity of Belizean life and reflects the country’s cultural richness. “It gives you a sense of pride. From the Ruta Maya to the tapestry, to the children, it really depicts life across Belize, how we interact, and how we live. Especially now, when people need something positive, I think this is a bright light,” Chebat said.

A representative of the San Pedro Post Office confirmed that the collection consists of 11 stamps with a combined face value of BZ$44.95. The denominations are 40 cents, 50 cents, 75 cents, 80 cents, BZ$1, BZ$1.50, BZ$2, BZ$3, BZ$5, BZ$10, and BZ$20.

According to the Belize Postal Service, the collection forms part of a broader effort to preserve the country’s history while promoting Belizean identity both locally and internationally. Officials noted that, beyond their practical use, the stamps also serve as lasting symbols of Belize’s people, traditions, and national milestones, appealing to both everyday postal users and stamp collectors.