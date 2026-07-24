San Pedro Police Introduce New Deputy Commander of Operations

During its weekly meet-and-greet initiative on Tuesday, July 22nd, the San Pedro Police Formation formally introduced its newly appointed Deputy Commander of Operations, Inspector Maurice Castillo, during a community visit to the San Mateo subdivision. Members of the island’s Community Policing Unit told The San Pedro Sun that Inspector Castillo was warmly received and said the initiative continues to strengthen the relationship between residents and the Belize Police Department.

The meet-and-greet took place between 10AM and 11:30AM, during which officers visited several households. According to Community Policing Unit member Corporal Harris Gabourel, the team engaged residents in meaningful discussions about community concerns, neighborhood safety, and crime prevention. “Inspector Maurice Castillo took the opportunity to personally introduce himself to community members, assuring them of his commitment to maintaining an open line of communication and working collaboratively to preserve the safety and tranquillity of the San Mateo community,” Gabourel said.

Castillo also shared crime prevention advice and encouraged residents to report suspicious activity. He and the accompanying officers emphasized the importance of community participation in reducing crime and maintaining public safety.

The weekly outreach initiative was led by San Pedro Police Station Commander Inspector Jorge Lemus, alongside Corporal Gabourel of the Community Policing Unit. Officers from the Operations Branch, Special Branch, Traffic Support, Administration, and the Community Policing Unit joined them. Gabourel said the participation of multiple departments demonstrated a unified policing approach centered on community engagement and public safety.

Police described the meet-and-greet as a successful initiative, citing positive feedback from residents and reaffirming their commitment to strengthening partnerships with the community. Officers said Inspector Castillo will continue participating in future outreach activities across San Pedro Town as the department works to foster trust, encourage communication, and help maintain a safe and secure environment for residents.