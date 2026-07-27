Leslie Verde’s family protests acquittal in murder case

The family of Leslie Verde held a peaceful protest in Caye Caulker on Thursday, July 23rd, expressing disappointment with the acquittal of Juan Carlos Novelo in connection with Verde’s 2023 murder. Carrying signs and calling for justice, relatives and supporters said they want a clearer explanation of the High Court’s decision.

Novelo was acquitted of the murder charge on July 20th following a trial before Justice Candace Nanton. At the conclusion of the case, the judge did not provide oral reasons for the decision, stating only that a written judgment would be issued later.

Members of the Verde family said they remain dissatisfied with the outcome and are seeking to understand how the court reached its decision. Verde’s sister, Heidi Lopez, told the media the family wants the written judgment to understand the basis for the acquittal better. “We need answers to understand how the judge concluded that this man is not guilty,” Lopez said. “We want to see a written statement from the judge on her decision.”

Lopez said Verde’s death has had a lasting impact on her family, particularly her three children. She said the children continue to struggle with the loss of their mother and that relatives have worked to support them since the incident. “I was always finding words to comfort them,” Lopez said. “We have been going through this for a long time. We want justice because we know she was murdered, and all of us believe that the system has failed us.”

Verde, a mother of three, was found dead in her home in the Bahia area of southern Caye Caulker in November 2023. Police determined that she had been beaten and strangled. Novelo was subsequently charged with her murder but was acquitted by the High Court.

During the protest, family members also referred to surveillance footage they believe is relevant to the case and thanked community members who joined the demonstration. They said they will continue seeking answers once the court releases its written judgment.