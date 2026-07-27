SAGA clinic provides dozens of free spay and neuter surgeries

The SAGA Humane Society’s free spay and neuter clinic got underway on July 22nd and continued through July 27th. The campaign, which offered free spay and neuter surgeries along with vaccinations, was held at the SAGA Shelter and Clinic on the northern side of Seagrape Drive. Throughout the clinic, pet owners were encouraged to schedule appointments, while SAGA also provided free transportation to and from the clinic when needed.

The veterinary team aimed to perform at least 40 surgeries each day. On the opening day alone, the team completed 43 spay and neuter procedures. By the second day, July 23rd, veterinarians remained busy throughout the day, and according to SAGA staff, the remaining appointment slots were filling quickly due to strong community participation.

SAGA said the clinic formed part of its ongoing efforts to help control the island’s stray and unwanted animal population. The organization noted that San Pedro continues to see increasing numbers of stray dogs and cats, many of which are abandoned or neglected and eventually end up at the SAGA shelter. With limited shelter space, SAGA continues to care for the animals while working to place them in permanent homes through its adoption program.

The veterinary team conducting the surgeries included Dr. Barfield, Dr. Jim of Travel Animal Doctors, and Dr. Orlando Baptist. SAGA also recognized the contribution of Dr. Lyvia from the Brandi Crawford International Veterinarian Foundation for assisting with the clinic. In addition to the surgeries, the organization provided consultations and vaccinations for participating pets.

SAGA also thanked the San Pedro Outreach Group for assisting with post-operative services, including nail trims, ear cleaning, flea and tick prevention, microchipping, engraved identification tags, and collars for the animals.

The organization expressed its appreciation to everyone who supported the initiative and said it remains committed to providing affordable animal welfare services to the community. SAGA also encouraged pet owners to take advantage of the remaining days of the clinic and schedule appointments in advance while spaces were still available.