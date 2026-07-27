San Pedro Justices of the Peace and Commissioners of High Court Held Informative Chapter Meeting

The San Pedro Justice of the Peace Chapter recently held an informative meeting at the Sun Breeze Conference Room, joined by President Naie Duran, Vice President Ana Ico, Secretary Melisa Graniel, and executive members Steve Bowen, Grant Crimmins, and Dorothea Piineda. The session brought members together for meaningful discussion, community updates, and practical guidance on matters affecting San Pedro.

Guest speakers included Mayor Wally Nuñez, who addressed ways in which Justices of the Peace can support the San Pedro Town Council in responding to garbage-related concerns and promoting a cleaner community. The Chapter looks forward to scheduling additional meetings with the San Pedro Town Council to explore further how members can assist in areas where their service may be helpful.

The Association also welcomed Ms. Maria Garcia from the Social Security Office, who provided valuable information on Social Security forms and procedures. Members received useful facts and guidance on how to properly complete forms used by the Social Security Office, making the session both practical and highly informative.

The San Pedro Justice of the Peace Association highly encourages all members to attend future meetings so they can remain up to date with the latest information, strengthen their service to the community, and continue supporting important local initiatives.

Snacks were provided, and all attendees left with new knowledge and a better understanding of how the Chapter can continue to assist San Pedro. Members were encouraged to attend future meetings and stay informed.