Holy Cross and New City Networks complete week-long Music Boot Camp

Thirteen teens who completed a Music Boot Camp at Holy Cross Anglican School in San Pedro led the congregation in worship on Sunday, July 26th, following six days of intensive musical and leadership training. The program, organized by New City Networks (NCN) in partnership with Holy Cross Music Coordinator Richard Pitts, ran from Monday, July 20th, through Saturday, July 25th. It concluded with the students leading the 10AM worship service and receiving certificates recognizing their successful completion of the camp.

The immersive program provided hands-on instruction in vocals, piano, bass guitar, and drums while introducing participants to leadership and teaching techniques. NCN staff, led by Pastor Trevor Rubingh and supported by visiting trainers Miriam, Greg, Quanny, Ivan, Tyrell, and Eli, worked alongside Holy Cross staff to prepare students to lead worship. Throughout the week, participants learned and rehearsed six to seven songs, conducted small-group sessions with younger students, and presented a youth-led service featuring music, a dramatization of John 4, meditation, and the benediction.

According to Holy Cross Principal Elsy Torres, the initiative resulted from months of planning between the school and New City Networks. She explained that discussions began earlier this year after Vernon Wilson, founder of the Holy Cross Music School initiative, introduced the organization to the school. Following several virtual planning meetings, the partnership moved to San Pedro, where NCN delivered the training while Holy Cross coordinated the local implementation. Torres said the goal was not only to develop musical skills but also to prepare students to mentor younger participants in the future.

Pastor Trevor Rubingh said New City Networks focuses on developing youth leaders through practical, hands-on training. “We work all over the world to help organizations develop youth leadership,” he said. “Young people are not just participants—they are leaders. If we give them the opportunity and the tools, they come alive.” Rubingh noted that many participants had little or no earlier experience playing instruments but were able to learn multiple songs and confidently lead worship by the end of the program.

Holy Cross also announced that it will formally partner with New City Networks to establish a permanent Music School on campus. The local leadership team includes Music School Founder Vernon Wilson, Principal and Program Overseer Elsy Torres, Music Coordinator Richard Pitts, Teen Life Leader Stephanie Chi, and Spiritual Youth Development Leader Ayana Anthony, who will continue guiding the program after the visiting instructors depart.

The students who completed the boot camp and led Sunday’s service were listed as Galilea Teck, Natlea Romero, Ayishah Samuels, Marcus Santoya, Gibran Juarez, Brandon Juarez, Argentina Yam, Wyatt Monk, Errolyn Vernon, Valentina Caliz, Valeria Caliz, and Heykell Montoya. Each participant received a certificate of completion before leading the worship service. Holy Cross said the students will continue training through December, with a new intake of students expected to begin in January under the mentorship of this first group of graduates.

School officials believe the initiative will strengthen youth leadership, expand opportunities for musical education, and help build a sustainable worship ministry for Holy Cross and the wider San Pedro community.