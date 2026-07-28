Kailey Alamilla crowned Little Miss San Pedro 2026–2027

Kailey Alamilla was crowned Little Miss San Pedro 2026–2027 on Saturday, July 25th, following an evening of pageantry, talent, and community pride at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School. Held under the theme “Guardians of Belize’s Paradise,” the annual pageant showcased five young contestants competing in beachwear, costume, evening wear, and question-and-answer segments before a panel of judges and an audience of family, friends, sponsors, and supporters.

The pageant opened with the National Anthem, followed by welcome remarks from masters of ceremonies Eiden Salazar and San Pedro Lions Club Queen Lian Rivero. Throughout the evening, contestants participated in introductory presentations, beachwear, costume, and evening wear segments, as well as an on-stage question-and-answer session. The talented young dancers of the San Pedro Dance Company provided entertainment between segments. Vocalist Chelsy Castro also performed, adding to the evening’s lively atmosphere and keeping the audience entertained throughout the show.

This year’s theme, “Guardians of Belize’s Paradise,” celebrated Belize’s natural beauty while encouraging the contestants to serve as young ambassadors for their community. The contestants included Kailey Alamilla, sponsored by Caye International Bank; Neldy Yuan, sponsored by Caribbean Depot; Stephanie Alvarez, sponsored by Nu Palm and One 4D Road; Asia Cardenaz, sponsored by Rio Azul Bar and Grill; and Kewanny Medina, sponsored by Captain Sharks.

The judging panel consisted of Grace Brown, Manuel Ancona, Virginia Vasquez, Alejandra Gomez, and Vicky Balam-Coc. Contestants were evaluated on speech, appearance, poise, beauty, style, carriage, and their responses during the question-and-answer segment. Once judging concluded, tabulators Amanda Anthony and Marrian Teck compiled the scores to determine the winners.

Kewanny Medina earned the titles of Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality, while Asia Cardenaz was named First Runner-up. Kailey Alamilla captured the evening’s highest honor, earning the title of Little Miss San Pedro 2026–2027. Reigning Little Miss San Pedro 2025–2026 Emma Lopez also made her final walk before officially crowning her successor, marking the passing of the title to the pageant’s second queen.

The annual pageant continues to provide young participants with an opportunity to develop confidence, public speaking skills, and stage presence while strengthening their ties to the community. As the newly crowned Little Miss San Pedro, Kailey Alamilla will represent San Pedro at various community and civic events throughout her reign.

The organizers also acknowledged the support of the pageant’s many sponsors, including Caye International Bank, Caribbean Depot, Nu Palm, One 4D Road, Rio Azul Bar and Grill, Captain Sharks, the San Pedro Lions Club, the San Pedro Town Council, the Office of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, Gabriel’s Magics, Hadie Lou Photography, The Chic Spot, Divas and Dudes Boutique, Corona del Mar Resort, Ramon’s Village Resort, D Family Café, Rick’s Golf Cart Rental, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Little Outfitters, Rum Dog, FC’s Aluminum, Pepperoni’s Pizza, the San Pedro Dance Company, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Akasha Restaurant at Aruna Resort, San Bar Beachfront Hotel, Manellie’s Ice Cream, Antojitos Mancresia, K.P. Creations, Caribbean Breeze Tours, La Bodeguita, Cool Beans Café, Antojitos Deli, Jazz Azueta of The Real Estate Center, Francisco Mendez, Mariel Calderon, Yakarelis Rivero, and Izrael Rivero.