Kids in Action continues shaping Ambergris Caye’s next generation of marine stewards

The 2026 Kids in Action Youth Summer Camp concluded on Sunday, July 26th, with a field trip to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve followed by a closing ceremony at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. During the ceremony, dozens of participants received certificates recognizing their achievements in scuba diving, fly-fishing, and snorkeling. The students were also presented with prizes and encouraged to continue developing the skills they acquired throughout the program.

The annual summer camp, organized by the San Pedro Tourist Guide Association and the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, welcomed 90 participants this year. The three-week program aims to foster a greater appreciation and understanding of the marine resources surrounding San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, while encouraging young people to protect them and explore future careers in tourism and conservation. Participants, typically between the ages of 12 and 15 and representing various schools across the island, received both classroom instruction and practical, hands-on training.

One of the organizers, Philip “Billy” Leslie, said the camp equips participants with valuable knowledge about the island’s marine environment while promoting positive youth development. “These are the future stewards of our marine resources, and activities like this help keep our youth engaged in positive experiences,” Leslie said. Throughout the three weeks, students attended presentations by professionals in the tourism and conservation sectors and gained practical skills in their respective disciplines.

The final day began with a beach clean-up in downtown San Pedro before participants departed from Ramon’s Village Resort for the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. There, the students completed guided snorkeling and diving activities alongside their mentors and professional instructors. Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn scuba diving, snorkeling, and fly-fishing. At the same time, parents thanked the organizers and instructors for sharing their knowledge and investing in the island’s youth.

At the closing ceremony, successful participants were recognized as certified divers, fly-fishers, or snorkellers. Leslie and the team of instructors congratulated the students as they received their certificates and encouraged them to remain involved in conservation efforts and sustainable fishing practices.

The organizers also acknowledged the many individuals and organizations whose support made the program possible, including PADI, the San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, DAN, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the San Pedro Town Council, Ramon’s Village Resort, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, fly-fishing instructor Omar Arceo, as well as numerous hotels, restaurants, and tourism stakeholders. Leslie expressed his appreciation to all sponsors, volunteers, schools, parents, and supporters who continue to make the annual program a success.