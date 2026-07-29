BTB’s annual licensing clinic streamlines tour guide renewals

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) hosted its fourth annual Tour Guide Licensing Clinic at SunBreeze Hotel from Tuesday, July 28th to Friday, July 31st, offering new and renewing tour guides the opportunity to complete their licensing requirements in one location. By the end of the first day, the clinic had already assisted 174 guides, putting it on pace to surpass the 194 applicants served during last year’s event.

The annual clinic was designed to simplify the licensing process, particularly for tour guides who may not be comfortable using email or completing applications through digital platforms. According to BTB representatives, applicants were able to submit their documents, have them reviewed on-site, and receive their printed license the same day, with the printing process taking less than five minutes per person.

The initiative forms part of BTB’s ongoing effort to make licensing more accessible while reducing delays associated with the standard application process. Tour guide licensing is an important component of Belize’s tourism industry, ensuring that guides meet national standards for safety, professionalism, and knowledge of the country’s natural, cultural, and historical attractions. Licensed guides are also legally authorized to conduct tours and serve as ambassadors for Belize, helping to maintain the country’s reputation as a quality tourism destination.

Applicants were required to submit a completed application form, a valid police record, a medical certificate issued within the previous three months, valid CPR and First Aid certification, a recent passport-size photograph, a letter of recommendation from a recognized local tour guide association, proof of payment of the $75 licensing fee, and, where applicable, a valid Dive Master or Dive Instructor certification. New applicants were also required to provide proof of successful completion of an approved tour guide training course.

One tour guide who attended the clinic described the process as “a lot easier” than the traditional application system, noting that it reduced waiting times and eliminated concerns about misplaced paperwork. The guide also suggested extending the clinic to two days in future years to accommodate the high number of applicants better.

As tourism remains one of the country’s leading industries, initiatives such as the annual licensing clinic help ensure guides remain certified and equipped to provide visitors with safe, professional, and high-quality experiences throughout Belize.