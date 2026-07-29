Caye Caulker Lions Club installs board for 2026-2027 term

The Caye Caulker Lions Club officially installed its board of directors on Sunday, July 26th, during a ceremony in Caye Caulker that marked the beginning of the club’s 2026-2027 term. Lions members, community representatives, and guests gathered to witness the installation and celebrate the club’s continued commitment to community service.

The Caye Caulker Lions Club’s new Board of Directors includes President Lion Veronica Young, Vice President Lion Matina Alamina, Secretary and Marketing Lion Anthony Gillings, Treasurer Lion Aleida Blease, Service Chairperson Lion Andrea Reynolds, Membership Chairperson Lion Euphemia Reyes, and Tail Twister Lion Rhonda Cook.

Region Chair Lion Nigel Belisle presided over the installation of the new board. The ceremony included an invocation, the Lions prayer, flag entrance, the national anthem, a tribute to the flag, and a welcome address by Caye Caulker Lions Club Treasurer Lion Aleida Blease. The main table included Caye Caulker Village Council Chairlady Seleney Potts, Zone Chair Lion Marina Kay, San Pedro Lions Club President Lion Rosalyn Tzib, Past District Governor Lion Baldemar Graniel, Caye Caulker Lions Club President Lion Veronica Young, and Provisional Region 59 Chairperson Lion Nigel Belisle.

The event reflected the growth of the Caye Caulker Lions Club following months of organization and collaboration with the San Pedro Lions Club. During her welcome remarks, Blease acknowledged the dedication of the Lions members who helped establish the club and thanked the Caye Caulker Village Council for its support throughout the process.

Addressing the gathering, San Pedro Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib said the installation represented more than the beginning of a new term. “Your decision to join is not just about wearing a vest. It is about dignity, respect, and the recognition that you are now part of a larger family that spans our island, our district, and the world,” she said.

Tzib described Caye Caulker as a community with “a big heart” and encouraged members to continue growing the club through service and membership development. She also highlighted the Lions’ global causes, including vision care, hunger relief, diabetes awareness, environmental protection, and youth development.

The newly installed board is expected to lead local service projects while expanding the club’s presence across Caye Caulker. Belisle said Lions members had committed themselves to serving others through initiatives ranging from disaster relief to protecting sight and hearing and assisting those in need. Past District Governor Graniel reminded members they were “not just joining a club” but “joining a movement.” Closing the ceremony, President Veronica Young thanked members and guests for their support and expressed confidence in the club’s future as it continues serving the Caye Caulker community.