North Guardians summer camp gives San Pedro children a memorable experience

The Ambergris North Alliance (ANA) concluded its inaugural North Guardians summer camp on July 27th after hosting a two-day program for children in North San Pedro. The camp ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days at the Belize Eco Museum and welcomed approximately 25 to 30 children for educational activities, meals, and interactive learning sessions.

Organizers described the camp as a pilot initiative aimed at reaching children who cannot easily access summer programs in San Pedro Town due to transportation challenges and distance. Throughout the two-day event, participants took part in art projects led by local artists Melody Wolfe and Elvi Guerrero, learned about local ecosystems through environmental educator Carina Paz, and received a presentation on litter prevention and proper sanitation from Alex Eck of the San Pedro Town Council.

The San Pedro Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Kenneth Mortis, also participated by delivering an interactive fire safety presentation. The visit concluded with the children riding in a fire truck with its lights and sirens activated. Campers also participated in a beach cleanup across the street from the museum as part of the environmental education program.

Organizer Rebecca Coutant said the camp was created to provide opportunities for children in the northern part of the island who are often unable to attend similar programs held in town. “I don’t think a single one of the kids who attended will forget their time at the camp,” Coutant said. “Many of the campers don’t have a way to get to the day camps that happen in and around town every summer, so for some of them this was the first camp they had ever attended. We arranged transportation where needed with the help of our community police officer, PFC Kent Garcia.”

She added, “Seeing them laughing, learning, and just being kids for two days was fantastic.”

Organizers said providing two full meals and snacks each day, along with celebrating one camper’s birthday with cake, helped create a welcoming community atmosphere.

The Ambergris North Alliance thanked its sponsors and volunteers, including The Belize Bank Limited, Heritage Bank Limited, St. Francis Xavier Credit Union Ltd., Caribeña Enterprises, Moon Bar at Mangata Villas, Adults Only, Quality Poultry Products, Matachica Resort, Tres Cocos Resort at The Cloisters Belize, Melody and Grayson of Belizean Melody, artists Elvi Guerrero and Sofia, Carina Paz, Alex Eck and Angie Rosado of the San Pedro Town Council, Fire Chief Kenneth Mortis and the San Pedro Fire Department, PFC Kent Garcia of the North Police Station, Rebecca, Lexi, Jorge, Teacher Jaime, Teacher Linda, Justina, Chelsey, Galy Vasquez, Mito, Guillermo, Alejandro, Chandra, the Belize Eco Museum, Raul and Esmeralda for providing lunches, Catherine Paz for art supplies, James’ parents, Mary Brewer, and Jenna Johannessen Lavaliere.

Following the success of its inaugural program, the Ambergris North Alliance plans to expand the North Guardians summer camp next year with a larger enrollment and additional activities. Organizers said they will continue working with community partners to grow the initiative into an annual program for children living in North San Pedro.