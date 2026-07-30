Residents say stronger enforcement needed to curb illegal dumping

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is again warning the public against illegal dumping, particularly on vacant lots across the island. The council reminded residents that disposing of garbage on both private and public properties is illegal and that all waste should be taken to the Solid Waste Transfer Station south of San Pedro. While many islanders agree with the council’s message, they say stronger enforcement is needed to address the problem.

The SPTC said inspections are being carried out regularly in collaboration with the Department of the Environment and warned that anyone caught illegally dumping waste can face fines of up to $5,000, along with possible criminal charges. The council has also encouraged residents to report littering and illegal dumping incidents to the relevant authorities.

According to the council, surveillance cameras have been strategically installed in areas where illegal dumping has become a recurring problem. Officials said the cameras are intended to deter offenders and help identify those responsible. Community groups also continue to organize regular clean-up campaigns to remove illegally dumped garbage and promote environmental awareness. However, residents say these efforts offer only temporary relief as new dumping sites continue to emerge.

Many islanders believe the lack of consistent enforcement is allowing the problem to persist. “When enforcement starts to happen, then you will see a cleaner San Pedro,” one resident said.

Others continue to report illegal dumping sites north and south of San Pedro and claim enforcement is not applied equally. “There is no enforcement, and when there is, it only applies to some people,” another resident commented. Several residents also noted that while the council frequently posts warnings about illegal dumping, they rarely see public reports of offenders being fined.

The SPTC has maintained that penalties have been issued in the past. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez previously confirmed that a group responsible for operating an illegal dumpsite north of San Pedro was fined $1,000 several years ago and ordered to clean up the affected area.

Despite those enforcement efforts, improper waste disposal remains a persistent issue across San Pedro. Residents continue to call for stricter and more consistent enforcement, arguing that illegal dumping not only harms the island’s environment but also threatens the image of one of Belize’s premier tourism destinations.