Hospitality professionals sharpen wine service skills through BTB training

A Wine Sommelier Training was held from July 27th to 28th at Larimar Seafood and Steakhouse, north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Participants learned from Belizean Ian Adrian Nal, a certified sommelier, award-winning beverage professional, and entrepreneur. The training equipped attendees with the fundamentals of wine tasting, service, and food pairing.

The training was organized in collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) through its Elevate Training Institute. It was designed for restaurant and bar staff, accommodation team members, bartenders and mixologists, managers and supervisors, and wine enthusiasts. The two-day program covered grape cultivation and vineyards, the winemaking process, grape varieties and wine styles, wine tasting, food pairing, and proper wine service and hospitality.

Nal described the training sessions, held daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as a success. Summarizing his approach to wine education, he said, “My goal is simple: to make wine easy to understand, fun to explore, and powerful in creating memorable experiences.”

Nal has been a certified sommelier with the American Sommelier Association since 2001, earning the highest score on his final examination. Throughout his hospitality career in New York City, he served as the National Beverage Director for Chef Richard Sandoval’s restaurant group and as the Beverage Director for Chef Terrance Brennan at Artisanal. He also served as Beverage Director at the renowned Oak Room at The Plaza Hotel.

Over the years, Nal has created and curated numerous wine lists that have received Wine Spectator Awards. He has also earned recognition for his handcrafted cocktails through national wine and cocktail competitions and has been featured in The New York Times Dining section. In addition, he has completed the Level 1 Certificate with the Court of Master Sommeliers.

The management of Larimar Seafood and Steakhouse told The San Pedro Sun that investing in professional training is one of the best decisions a hospitality business can make. “This wine training was an incredible experience for our team, and it was inspiring to hear our staff say they learned so much about wine and service that they had never known before,” management said. “That knowledge will help them provide an even better experience for our guests.”

Proprietor Ruben Muñoz thanked Nal for sharing his expertise and returning to Belize to train local hospitality professionals. “That is truly commendable,” Muñoz said. “His dedication to giving back to Belize is something we deeply appreciate.”

Muñoz also recognized the Belize Tourism Board for organizing the program and investing in the professional development of the country’s hospitality industry. “I hope this is the first of many opportunities like this, as they help raise the standard of service throughout Belize,” he added.

Following the San Pedro training, Nal is scheduled to conduct another Wine Sommelier Training in Belize City on July 30th and 31st.