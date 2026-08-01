San Pedro bids farewell to island matriarch Tomasita Gomez

On Wednesday, July 29th, Tomasita Reymunda Guerrero de Gomez passed away at the age of 100 after a lifetime dedicated to her family, faith, and the development of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. A proud matriarch and one of the island’s most respected women, Tomasita left a legacy through her contributions to the community and the generations of islanders she inspired.

The Gomez family said Tomasita’s century-long life was defined by faith, family, friendship, and service to San Pedro. They celebrated the extraordinary example she set and the values she instilled in those around her. Family and friends gathered at her residence near the end of Pescador Drive in downtown San Pedro on Wednesday evening for a special wake in her honor. Her son, well-known Einer Gomez, thanked everyone who attended and asked that his mother be remembered as a woman who deeply loved her family, her community, and her country.

News of her passing prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from across the island. The San Pedro Town Council described Tomasita as a cherished matriarch whose remarkable life was a testament to strength, resilience, and grace. “Her life leaves a lasting legacy, and her memory will continue to inspire generations,” the council stated.

The People’s United Party Belize Rural South also honored Tomasita, describing her as a true legend, pioneer, and guardian of San Pedro’s culture and traditions. “Her legacy lives on in every story she told, every memory she preserved, and every heart she inspired. Through every life she touched and every masterpiece she created, her spirit remains,” the party stated.

On March 15th of this year, Tomasita celebrated her 100th birthday and was recognized as San Pedro’s oldest resident. Throughout her life, she played an important role in preserving the island’s traditions and ensuring that its cultural heritage endured. She was closely associated with longstanding celebrations such as the San Pedro Carnival, including its traditional painting festivities and comparsas. Tomasita was also a devoted member of the Catholic community and was well known for leading rosaries, novenas, and other religious observances whenever called upon.

Tomasita will be remembered as a source of inspiration whose faith, kindness, and commitment to her community touched countless lives. Her remarkable century of life stands as a testament to her resilience, compassion, and unwavering love for San Pedro.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in mourning the passing of Tomasita Gomez and extends its sincere condolences to the Gomez family.

Eulogy

Mamita

“Son, in this world, every one of us is an example. Make sure you are a good example.”

Those were the words my mother spoke to me one day when I was a teenager and had gotten into trouble. They stayed with me throughout my life and helped shape the person I am today.

She did not simply speak those words—she lived them every day. She was a good example to her family, her Church, and her community.

Our beloved mother, Tomasita Gomez, was born here on Ambergris Caye on March 15, 1926. She grew up in the village of San Pedro with her parents, Josefa and Punciano Guerrero, and her eight brothers and sisters: Cecilia, Dalinda, Clelia, Eloysa, Sylvia, Victorio, Horacio, and Efraín.

They were a close-knit family, rich in culture, grounded in faith, devoted to their community, and deeply respectful of one another. The Guerrero family was one of the pioneer families who helped shape the San Pedro we know today.

From a very young age, our mother was curious, eager to learn, and determined to better herself. She dreamed of becoming someone who could serve others and contribute to the town she loved so dearly.

As a young woman, she joined the church choir, where she strengthened her Catholic faith, built lifelong friendships, and began what would become a lifetime of service to her Church and community.

On December 17, 1950, she married Ernesto Gomez, the love of her life. Together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage and built a beautiful family.

They were blessed with three children: Nellie, Neto, and me, Einer.

She loved and was deeply proud of her daughters-in-law, Millie and Mari, whom she embraced as daughters.