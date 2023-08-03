RIP ~ Brandy DeAngelo

Submitted by Christine Cervantes

Brandy passed away at home on July 6th at the age of 50. She was the owner of Luna Loca on the island (Ambergris Caye) until losing her lease. She leaves behind her two dogs, Luna and Charlie, many friends in the US, Ambergris Caye and Cayo District, Belize, her partner Chris, her stepchildren Terry and wife Jessica, Kirstin, and Josh DeAngelo as well as her three step-grandchildren, her mother, Christine Cervantes, brother, Ryan Sprinkle, and his wife, Kristal.

We won’t forget her smiling face, the love she had for everyone, her kind and generous heart, and her giving nature.

No formal services will be held, and her ashes will be buried near her mother’s home in Georgia, USA. Please gather in a favorite place to celebrate her life and laugh ~ a lot. She would love that.

