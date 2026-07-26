Obituary for Dennis Langley

Dennis William Langley passed away recently at the age of 83.

Dennis was born to William and Ivy. He lived a life shaped by independence, curiosity, and an appreciation for the experiences and places that became part of his journey. Over the course of his years, he called Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Belize home, embracing the cultures, landscapes, and friendships that each place brought him. Among all the places he lived and visited, Dennis held a special love for San Pedro, Belize. He cherished the beauty, especially the warmth and spirit of the island, and the memories and connections he made there remained among the most meaningful parts of his life.

Dennis had a lifelong love of the outdoors and adventure. He found great pleasure in sailing and success on the racecourse, competing at a world-class level. A passionate football fan, Dennis proudly supported Liverpool FC and enjoyed following the team and sharing his enthusiasm for the sport. He also found happiness at the end of a fishing line, reeling in one of his great joys.

Dennis had a wonderful sense of humour, often bringing smiles and laughter to those around him. His playful wit and ability to find humour in everyday moments were a memorable part of his personality. Those who knew Dennis will remember his generosity, stories, humour, and the unique perspective he brought to life.

Dennis leaves behind friends and loved ones who will remember him for the life he lived, the places he explored, the laughter he shared, and the memories he created. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through the stories shared and the lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour Dennis’s memory may consider making a donation to a charity that reflects his interests or performing an act of kindness in his name.

Dennis will be deeply missed and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace.