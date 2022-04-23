SPTC to provide monthly support to Saga Humane Society

The well-being of domestic animals on Ambergris Caye is taken seriously by the non-profit organization Saga Humane Society, a key player in rescuing and sheltering homeless dogs and cats. Their work is costly and challenging. A recent commitment of support from the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) Councilor Johnnia Duarte is the beginning of monthly assistance to the non-profit organization.

Councilor Duarte, an animal lover and supporter of the island’s Saga Humane Society, shared that this monthly donation is a joint effort with Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and councilors at the SPTC. This is the first time a San Pedro Town Council has ever committed to regularly supporting the non-profit humane society, and the $500 monthly stipend will go a long way. A representative of Saga shared with The San Pedro Sun that they welcome this donation that will go towards their operations. One of the main issues they address is the stray animal population on the island. The organization also engages in philanthropist practices and provides free clinics involving vaccination, spaying, and neutering.

In November 2021, after hosting a successful virtual Halloween pet costume contest, Saga raised over BZ$10,000. The funds went towards operation costs with the goal to spay/neuter and vaccinate 100 cats and dogs in San Pedro. At the end of the campaign, they treated over 100 animals. The free service was offered to eligible pet owners who could not afford to pay for this critical care. At times, Saga helps with surgeries ranging from BZ$125 to BZ$200, while vaccinations are BZ$65 each.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout 2020, Saga issued 184 free vaccines to needy pets, conducted 56 spays/neuters, and offered free consultations and necessary medication to 171 animals. They also saw the adoption of 45 shelter pets and placed 29 pets in foster homes. Their statistics show that 183 pets were surrendered, and their staff and community members picked up 44 stray animals. Saga highlights that one program that has been working is the trap, neuter, and release of feral cats. This method controls the cat overpopulation on the island.

Saga takes pride in rehabilitating strays and finding them homes. If someone is interested in adopting a pet dog or cat, they can visit their office located on Sea Star Street between Tuesday and Friday, 9AM to 5PM, and Saturday, 9AM – Noon. Pet adoptions are only approved if the person can prove they can adequately care for the animal.

Donations to the island humane society can be made at their office on Sea Star Street, email them at [email protected] or click https://bit.ly/3w18R88 to donate online.

