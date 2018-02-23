New Shark species discovered in Belize has been identified

A new shark species discovered in Belizean waters about a year ago has been named the Atlantic Sixgill Shark. The identification was made by scientists of the Florida Institute of Technology, MarAlliance in Belize, Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory in Teresa and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

According to a press release that was issued by the Fisheries Department last year, on Monday, February 6, 2017, the shark discovery was made during research led by Doctor Demian Chapman from the Florida International University. He had been conducting studies on sharks in Belize since 2008 with a focus on the Hammerhead species. While collecting data on the Belizean shark population, Chapman and members of the Fisheries Department thought they were taking samples of what appeared to be a normal Hammerhead shark. However, after looking at the shark’s DNA, they realized that it was completely different, resulting in the discovery of the new species. The team of scientists was able to identify the new shark species as the Atlantic Sixgill Shark.

The team of scientists in charge of the identification process was led by Florida Institute of Technology’s Toby Daly-Engel, who confirmed that after decades of uncertainty the Sixgill Sharks residing in the Atlantic Ocean are a different species than their counterparts in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Using 1,310 base pairs of two mitochondrial genes, Daly-Engel, determined that there are enough genetic differences between what had long been considered a single species, Hexanchus nakamurai, to rename the Atlantic variety Hexanchus vitulus.

“We showed that the Sixgills in the Atlantic is actually very different from the ones in the Indian and Pacific Oceans on a molecular level, to the point where it is obvious that they’re a different species even though they look very similar to the naked eye,” Daly-Engel said. Measuring up to 6 feet in length, Atlantic Sixgill Sharks are far smaller than their Indo-Pacific relatives, which can grow to 15 feet or longer. They have unique, saw-like lower teeth and six-gill slits, as their name suggests. Most sharks have five-gill slits. “We now know there are two unique species, we have a sense of the overall variation in populations of Sixgills. We understand that if we overfish one of them, they will not replenish from elsewhere in the world,” he said. Rachel Graham, Executive Director of MarAlliance said that she is happy about the newly discovered species, stating “We are thrilled to present the scientific publication confirming this novel species from a collaborative team of scientists.”

With ancestors dating back to over 250 million years, Atlantic Sixgill Sharks are among the oldest creatures on Earth. Yet the fact that they reside at extreme ocean depths, sometimes thousands of feet below the surface, has made them especially challenging to study. With this new discovery, the Atlantic Sixgill Sharks will now have a better chance at long-term survival.

