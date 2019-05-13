Hol Chan Marine Reserve 2019 Reef Fest opens with Reef Fair

Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s 2019 Reef Fest kicked-off with a Reef Fair at the Central Park in San Pedro Town on Friday, May 10th. Under this year’s theme: “Our Reef, Our Life, Our Responsibility. Get involved”, the Reef Fair saw various organization educating island students and residents on the importance of the protection and conservation of marine life and the environment.



At 9:30AM, the Reef Fair saw booths opened to the public, highlighting topics such as the importance of protecting and preserving the Barrier Reef, as well as different wildlife and marine ecosystems. Attendees were also educated on the laws about the different protected areas and marine species.

After the presentations, students had the opportunity to play games testing their knowledge about the environmental topics, with prizes up for grabs. Throughout the fair, refreshments were served by the Hol Chan staff.

Attendees further had the chance to participate in an art competition, dance a Baby Shark competition and some even got their face painted! At mid-day, the Reef Fair featured stilt dancers and performances from Baby Shark and his friend Tito the Turtle.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve would like to thank all the different organizations, schools, student, and residents who made the Reef Fair another successful event. As the end of the Reef Fest approaches, they invite all island residents to enjoy the final activities of the week.

