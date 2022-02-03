BTB and APAMO sign MOU for greater cooperation in the sustainable development of protected areas

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and the Association of Protected Areas Management Organizations (APAMO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will strengthen cooperation in the sustainable development of protected areas in Belize.

The MOU was signed at the BTB headquarters in Belize City on Wednesday, February 2nd by the Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations and Mr. Jose Perez, Executive Director of APAMO. As part of the MOU, the BTB will develop a pilot project alongside APAMO to further develop areas of Sustainable Certification/Accreditation and growth.

Recently, the BTB established a $75,000.00 fund for conservation, sustainable development and regeneration. This year’s fund was awarded to APAMO for its conservation efforts and stride towards embracing sustainable tourism. The fund will assist APAMO in its infrastructure upgrade, administrative and marketing efforts as they enhance their co-managed sites as tourism destinations in Belize.

Minister Mahler took the opportunity to present the cheque to Mr. Perez during the signing of the MOU and noted that “Belize is blessed with natural beauty and it is our responsibility to protect it so it can be showcased worldwide.” He added that BTB was extremely pleased to partner with such a highly reputable organization such as APAMO, which is dedicated to conversation and protection of our natural resources for future generations.”

Other speakers included Mr. Josue Carballo, Director of Industry Development, Mr Evan Tillett, Director of Tourism, Mr Jose Perez, Executive Director of APAMO and Michelle Bowers Flowers, Director of Marketing.

APAMO is an association of non-governmental protected areas management organizations that advocates for and contributes to the sustainability and proper management of Belize’s protected areas thus ensuring benefits for all stakeholders.

A further significant development was the Belize Tourism Board’s announcement of their Ambassador for sustainable tourism, Ms Destiny Wagner who was recently crowned as Ms Earth 2021/2022. The BTB is pleased to have her join the industry as an advocate for such an important form of tourism and look forward wholeheartedly to working with her.

