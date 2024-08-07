Young scuba divers, snorkelers, and fly-fishers trained at Kids in Action Summer Camp 2024

The 2024 Kids in Action Youth Scuba Summer Camp concluded on Sunday, August 4th, with a field trip to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve off Ambergris Caye and a closing ceremony. The ceremony’s highlight was the recognition of 75 students who received certificates for their outstanding performance in diving, fly-fishing, and snorkeling lessons.

This annual summer program, organized by the San Pedro Tour Guide Association and the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, has a profound impact. It fosters a better appreciation and understanding of the marine resources surrounding Ambergris Caye, encourages youth to protect them, and provides guidance for those interested in pursuing careers in tourism or conservation. Participants, typically between 12 and 15 years old and from different schools, complete the program in around three weeks, emerging with a newfound knowledge and understanding of the island’s marine world.

One of the instructors, Philip’ Billy’ Leslie, mentioned that after theoretical and practical lessons, the kids could apply what they had learned during a Hol Chan Marine Reserve trip. There, they snorkeled and dived, accompanied by mentors and professional guides. Many students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn how to dive, snorkel, and fly fish and thanked the organizers and instructors for their dedication.

During the San Pedro High School closing ceremony, successful participants were recognized as divers, fly-fishers, or snorkelers. Instructor Philip Leslie, along with others, congratulated the children and encouraged them to continue participating in programs related to conservation and sustainable fishing practices.

An exciting announcement was revealed that Kids in Action 2025 is already in the works. Attendees were encouraged to promote the program, which is essential for preparing the future stewards of Ambergris Caye and Belize’s marine resources. Early donations towards the program are also welcomed.

The success of the 2024 Kids in Action Summer Camp would not have been possible without the support of all participants, schools, parents, and sponsors. The organizers, including PADI, the San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, DAN, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the San Pedro Town Council, Ramon’s Village Resort, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Omar Arceo, and other operators and instructors, express their heartfelt gratitude for your continuous support.