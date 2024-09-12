GOB acquires Will Bauer Flats to promote conservation in southern Belize

The Government of Belize (GOB) has recently acquired ownership of Angelfish Caye, also known as Will Bauer Flats, located off the coast of Placencia in South Belize. This acquisition is part of an effort to promote marine environmental conservation and support the expansion of the Belize Barrier Reef as a national park and protected area, all to ensure sustainable use. The previous owners of Angel Fish LLC will be compensated for the acquisition and have been asked to submit their compensation claims to the Chief Land Acquisition Officer at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Petroleum, and Mining in Belmopan, Belize.

The acquisition comes after solid opposition from fly fishers in the area against the construction of a resort and in support of protecting the marine ecosystem. Since 2022, concerned fly fishers who use surrounding flats have expressed concerns about this situation and the proposed development at Angelfish Caye (Will Bauer Flats). Many stakeholders objected to the construction of over-the-water projects, citing potential threats to the livelihoods of guides.

Eworth Garbutt, president of the Fly-Fishing Association (BFF), has advocated for the conservation of the flats in the area. He aggressively campaigned to raise awareness about the concerns of the proposed project presented for Will Beauer Flats. Garbutt denounced the project’s plans to dredge the area, which could harm the multi-millionaire fly-fishing industry.

In response to the concerns raised, the GOB, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, suspended the dredging permits in February of this year. According to the Minister of Natural Resources, Honorable Cordel Hyde, they informed the developer that a different approach had to be planned regarding dredging. Although the permits were valid, the Minister explained that the development had not met all the dredging conditions, including putting up containment structures and arranging site visits by the Fisheries Department and the Mining Unit.

Even with the development pause, Garbutt and his team continued pressing on the issue over the following months. He said they would not back down in their fight for what they believed was the right thing to do. They continued demanding the total suspension of any development that could harm sensitive marine ecosystems in the area.

Their efforts eventually led to the government acquiring the flats. On August 31st, images of signage erected on the flats were shared on social media. The sign notices, dated August 24th, stated that the property (the flats) “was required for the public purpose of marine environment conservation and the development of the Belize Barrier Reef for a national park and/or protected area.”

Garbutt commended the government, particularly Minister Hyde, for making the right choice. “I thank the government for keeping their word and having saved this area and the livelihoods of thousands of Belizeans,” he said. Garbutt noted that they will follow the acquisition process, as the developer will seek compensation before the transaction is complete.

The Prime Minister, Honorable John Briceño, addressed the issue, stating, “We heard several people saying that it is one of the best fly-fishing areas and so we need to protect it. There was no option but to compulsorily acquire it so the government could protect it for future generations.” This resistance from the fly-fishing community in southern Belize has further strengthened the resolve of fly-fishing guides and activists in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

The island has its own set of issues with projects proposing over-the-water structures. A proposed tourism development on an island called Cayo Rosario, calling for 24 over-the-water structures, has raised significant concerns among the tour guide community on Ambergris Caye. The potential impact of this massive project, expected to open in mid-2025, has heightened the level of concern. Thus, there is ongoing opposition due to the possible effect of the fly-fishing industry on Ambergris Caye.

In May of this year, a group of San Pedro fly-fishing guides led by Michael Peralta held a peaceful protest in front of Cayo Rosario. They dissent, stating that such developments significantly threatened bonefish, permit, and tarpon, vital fish species in the fly-fishing industry.

Following the positive outcomes at Wil Bauers Flats, fly fishers and environmentalists in San Pedro are hopeful that GOB will make similar decisions here on Ambergris Caye. However, until an official government decision is made, they said they will remain vigilant to ensure the area is conserved. Additionally, Peralta said that their efforts to protect the flats around the island will be more assertive and decisive moving forward.