SPTC works towards safeguarding the environment amid ongoing development

San Pedro Town is the most populated and developed area of Ambergris Caye. Over the years, it has rapidly expanded to accommodate progress and the growing population. As it grows, the challenge of balancing progress and conservation remains a concern for the local authorities. To address this, studies have been conducted in partnership with international organizations such as IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture SAU, and the Inter-American Development Bank to develop a master plan that will include protected areas. While the project is being finalized, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has launched an aggressive project to protect the downtown beaches by implementing a nature-based approach.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez stated that the international agencies’ studies are being consolidated, and the results will be presented to the SPTC. These findings will identify areas in need of protection and will contribute to a master plan to preserve our natural environment. The plan will also introduce new measures to safeguard regions, such as the remaining mangrove forests.

The 2023 studies provided a comprehensive assessment of the sustainable development of Ambergris Caye, explicitly focusing on the northern part of the island. The goal is to create an action and zoning plan that ensures balanced development, considering the island’s vulnerability to natural resources and the safest approach to growth without exceeding its carrying capacity. The upcoming presentation will outline the current conditions of San Pedro and propose a sustainable plan extending to the year 2045. The mayor emphasized that the project aims to minimize the impact on natural resources while sustaining the island’s economy.

Nuñez mentioned that they have been involved in beach restoration projects while they await the unveiling of the master plan. The beach restoration is done by collaborating with the Honorable Andre Perez, area representative. He shared that the ambitious project would extend from the Boca del Rio Beach Park to the public library in the downtown area. Erosion along this stretch of the beach is ongoing and is believed to be caused by human activities and climate change. According to Perez and the Mayor, the initial steps will involve the extraction of sand. “We are assessing where we can extract this material as it must match the sand on the shoreline,” Nuñez explained. Due to changes in sea currents, erosion causes sand to be removed from certain beach areas and deposited in other places along the coast. The plan is to locate this material and transport it back to the beach sections from which the currents removed it.

The goal is to prioritize protecting the island’s most vulnerable areas and preserving the delicate natural environment. Regarding beach restoration, the objective is to support the tourism industry, as San Pedro is not widely recognized for its beaches. The planned enhancement of downtown beaches is expected to elevate the island’s tourism offerings and stimulate economic activity in areas like Boca del Rio, a popular area with various bars and restaurants.