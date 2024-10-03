Belize hosts 1st Annual World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards

On Friday, September 27th, Belize celebrated Tourism Day by hosting a gathering of global leaders during the 1st Annual World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards at the Oakridge Venus in Spanish Lookout. The event aimed to acknowledge individuals and organizations contributing positively to tourism and pioneering sustainability initiatives. Among other countries, Belize stood out and was awarded for being the leading sustainable destination, recognizing its efforts to implement sustainable tourism practices, preserve natural and cultural heritage, and promote responsible tourism worldwide. Belize was specifically acknowledged for its Blue Bond initiative, which combines debt reduction with long-term funding for marine conservation. Other Belizean winners included Che’il Mayan Chocolate for Leading the Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project, Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association for Leading the Sustainable Marine Conservation Initiative, and Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) for Leading the Sustainable Community Engagement Program.

In a press release, the Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, Hon. Andre Perez, celebrated the Blue Bond as a landmark achievement in Belize’s sustainability journey, especially within the marine conservation sector. He underscored the importance of such innovative financial mechanisms in protecting marine resources. Furthermore, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler, shared, “We are incredibly proud of Belize’s achievements at the World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards. These wins reflect our nation’s deep commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism. Belize is setting a global example of how tourism and conservation can work hand in hand for the benefit of our people and the planet.”

The World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards categories and entry criteria were determined by an Advisory Board of thought leaders from the travel and tourism industry, academia, and government. Entries were evaluated by students in Sustainable Business from Nova Business School. Industry professionals, the media, and the public voted for the nominees they believe are leading the world in sustainable tourism. Twenty-one winners were awarded this year, reflecting the breadth of the sustainable tourism sector, from community artisan initiatives to global hospitality giants. The winners were presented with a special trophy created by royal jewelers Asprey, using 3D printing technology from recycled ocean plastic powered by renewable solar energy.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate and acknowledge the winners of the inaugural World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, each with fascinating stories of how they positively impact change. The standard has proved exceptional and is a healthy indicator of the momentum, drive, and innovation towards creating a net positive travel industry. The ceremony has proved a fitting climax for our winners to experience Belize in all its splendor and a springboard for this enchanting nation to continue leading the world in sustainable tourism. When you set foot here, you’re not just visiting a country, you’re stepping into a world of vibrant heritage, community-driven sustainability, and profound respect for nature,” said Justin Cooke, Executive Vice-President of World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards.

Notable highlights included the Green Initiative being named the ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Organization’ for pioneering projects such as restoring degraded land in Costa Rica, Peru, and Brazil. Luxury resort operator Soneva emerged as the winner of the ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative’ for ground-breaking initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint in the Maldives.

Ibis RockCorps was named the ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Partnership’ for projects that encourage volunteering in communities in France in return for access to exclusive concerts. Rainforest Expeditions claimed the ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Conservation & Biodiversity Programme’ for its research and conservation work in the Peruvian Amazon, which resulted in the identification of 30 new species.

Mandarin Oriental received three honors: ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Development,’ ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Employer,’ and ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Supply Chain Programme.’ Individual winners included Agnes Pierce, Global Head of Sustainability at Amadeus, named the ‘World’s Leading Sustainability Leader,’ and Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium, who was voted the ‘World’s Leading Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow.’

The award program is run in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, whose partners and members represent over 50,000 hotels, 7 million rooms globally, 270 brands, and 40+ supply chain and strategic partners. The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.