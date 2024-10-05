Sustainability of Turtle Nesting Season needs increased conservation efforts

So far, for 2024, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) has documented 63 sea turtle nests on the shores of Ambergris Caye during the nesting season. Most of these nests were found between Robles and Rocky Point, away from the busy areas of San Pedro Town. Forty-one of these nests successfully hatched, resulting in 2167 hatchlings entering the warm Caribbean shores of La Isla Bonita. Among these hatchlings were 1281 loggerheads, 798 green turtles, and 88 unidentified species, which are currently under further research for identification.

In an interview with The San Pedro Sun, Emelie Gonzales, an overseer and researcher at HCMR, provided insights into the nesting process. Gonzales mentioned that, on average, a nest contains 115 eggs. However, not all of them develop into hatchlings due to the eggs’ vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and changes in water levels. She stressed the urgent need to address human-made obstacles such as beach debris and intrusive light pollution, which significantly impact the conservation of sea turtles.

Gonzales highlighted the crucial role of the community in reporting turtle crawls, which helped identify and safely relocate successful nests from high-risk areas. She shared success stories of how community involvement has led to the safe relocation of nests, inspiring others to participate. She emphasized the importance of allowing hatchlings to reach the sea unless obstructed by human structures, beach debris, or artificial lights. Residents were urged to minimize artificial light that could disorient the vulnerable hatchlings.

The staff at HCMR expressed their gratitude for the community’s timely reporting of nest hatchings. They encouraged residents to contact Hol Chan at 614-6439 for guidance on assisting sea turtles in finding their way to the sea or for any necessary wildlife rescue assistance. They also directed individuals to seek further information and updates at https://www.facebook.com/holchanbelize/.