Island fishers and guides concerned about ongoing large developments on Ambergris Caye

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, is experiencing significant growth, with large construction projects visible almost anywhere on the island. Many of these developments are intended to boost the tourism industry, while others aim to further stimulate the real estate sector. While these projects are also designed to create jobs, some residents are concerned that certain developments are not adequately monitored and are causing damage to delicate natural environments like mangrove forests and the seabed. This poses a threat to the livelihoods of fishermen and tour operators involved in activities such as sports fishing.

One of these massive development projects is west of the local airstrip south of the San Pedrito Subdivision. The ongoing project has turned a lagoon ecosystem into a barren land, destroying acres of mangrove. According to reports, this is for the foundation where buildings will be erected. Some fishermen have also reported that other portions of the lagoon are being filled as the project continues reclaiming additional seabed.

Fishers say this type of development will affect nearby fly-fishing areas and that the activities are chasing off the prized bonefish and tarpon, which are crucial to the industry. The fishermen also pointed out that the large development threatens juvenile fish habitat, endangering the fish stock at sea. Ambergris Caye Fishing Guide Association’s President Roberto Bradley spoke on the issue. He made it clear that they are not against development but that it should be sustainable. “We want sustainable development on the island,” he said. “We need the Department of Environment to start doing proper assessments. We need consultations. A lot of this is happening, and they are killing the mangroves.” Bradley said a large portion of the lagoon in this area of San Pedro has already been damaged. He added that the natural habitat for juvenile fish, bonefish, tarpon, and other types of marine life has been destroyed. “It is affecting the livelihoods of fishing guides, and even the commercial fishers and other people on the island,” he noted.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez said he is trying to balance development and conservation. Perez noted that most of these developing areas are private properties the previous administration sold. He told the media that there must be a balance while development takes place. “We cannot stop it, but we have to draw our line, and that is the fine balance that I find myself trying to achieve,” Perez said. Perez said he remains committed to working with the parties involved and avoiding a more significant impact on the natural resources around the island.

In the meantime, dredging and filling of portions of the lagoon continue. The fishermen and other tourism stakeholders believe striking a balance will take time and effort. Despite opening an office of the Department of Environment in San Pedro, they do not see any difference as these large developing projects seem to be unstoppable, expanding and destroying additional natural resources that many believe will lead to fisheries and the barrier reef collapse.