Hol Chan’s Compliance and Enforcement Unit tackling illegal fishing in the reserve

Hol Chan Marine Reserve is a vital marine protected area that attracts thousands of visitors yearly, boosting San Pedro’s economy. Established in 1987, the reserve encompasses a large expanse of coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests, serving as an essential habitat for diverse marine life. Despite its protected status, the reserve has encountered challenges due to illegal fishing practices threatening its ecological balance. To tackle these issues, the Compliance and Enforcement Unit of Hol Chan Marine Reserve has been conducting joint patrols with the San Pedro Police Formation at random times.

Hol Chan management reported in a press release that recent patrols have led to multiple arrests and charges against individuals involved in illegal fishing activities.

On Monday, December 23, 2024, at approximately 1AM, Compliance and Enforcement Officers from Hol Chan, in collaboration with the Belize Coast Guard, conducted a night patrol. They observed flashlights near the upper buoys adjacent to the reef crest within Zone H (Mexico Rocks Area). A white skiff sped away when they approached the area lit by the flashlights, leaving one individual behind. The officers managed to secure the individual, later identified as Gerardo Zair Allen, who resides in Caye Caulker Village. Mr. Allen was retrieved from the water and taken aboard the patrol vessel within the no-take zone (Zone H). He was cautioned and subsequently informed of the offenses committed, which included fishing within a no-take zone, using fishing gear in that zone, and fishing without a valid fishing license. Allen was brought before the magistrate court, where he pled guilty to all charges.

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, at around 3:35PM, Compliance and Enforcement Officers from Hol Chan acted on information from the Belize Coast Guard regarding three individuals suspected of possessing undersized conch in the shell. The Coast Guard detained and handed them to the Compliance and Enforcement Officers. The individuals were identified as Alexander Francis Fitzgibbon Sr., Alexander Francis Fitzgibbon Jr., and Ellis Cayetano. After measuring the conch, officers found that nineteen out of forty-one conchs did not exceed seven inches in length. They were all cautioned and informed of the offense of possessing an undersized conch. Fitzgibbon Jr. pled guilty to the charge in magistrate court, while the charges against Fitzgibbon Sr. and Cayetano were withdrawn.

Despite ongoing efforts, illegal fishing remains a persistent challenge. Fishermen have been found to possess unlawful marine products, including protected species such as parrotfish, and have engaged in commercial fishing without valid licenses. This situation highlights the importance of continuous enforcement and public awareness in marine conservation efforts.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve is actively working to address illegal fishing, which is vital for preserving its rich biodiversity and ensuring the long-term sustainability of its marine ecosystems. The reserve’s management is committed to balancing conservation and sustainable use.

If you have any information about fisheries violations or violations within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, please contact the reserve at 226-2247 or send a WhatsApp message to 615-8673.