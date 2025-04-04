Belize hosts inaugural Blue Forum, engaging stakeholders in the marine sector

The Government of Belize kicked off April with the Blue Forum, an event that brought together stakeholders from the marine and conservation sectors. This event took place at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City starting on April 1st. Its purpose was to promote discussions on science-driven ocean management, encourage collaboration, and strengthen Belize’s blue economy.

In his keynote address on the first day, Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño emphasized the importance of the broad network of actors in the blue economy who have been working together to support this vital sector. Briceño stated that the Blue Forum was focused on knowledge, innovation, and action for the benefit of Belize’s oceans and to foster a thriving blue economy. “The ocean is not just a resource; it is an economy waiting to be unlocked,” he said. “The choices we make today will determine what Belize leads in this space.” Briceño emphasized that this is the moment for ambitious and fearless leadership. He stated that the significant event is not just a gathering but a declaration that Belize is prepared to take charge of the future of ocean governance, not only for its citizens but also as a model for the world.

The Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, addressed the attendees at the forum, stressing that they cannot accomplish this task alone. “The challenges we face, such as climate change, unsustainable fishing practices, habitat degradation, and the need for long-term financing, are complex and interconnected,” he said during his remarks. “Addressing them requires a collective effort, bringing together government agencies, local communities, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and international partners.” Perez emphasized the importance of the Blue Forum for this reason.

Meanwhile, Perez’s new Chief Executive Officer, Beverly Wade, stated that the forum aimed to unite various stakeholders within the blue space. “We have done a lot in Belize, we have done a lot from a development perspective, from a conservation perspective and also to see how we can find that balance between conservation and economic growth, and responsible economic growth,” she told the media. “As a result, we wanted to do this forum where we have all our actors here, we have stakeholders, resource users, we have the press here so that we can have the kind of frank engagements, and we can account for what we have succeeded with so far.”

Wade highlighted the significance of the Blue Forum’s recommendations, which were the result of in-depth discussions during the two-day event. These recommendations, she explained, will be instrumental in guiding the actions of regulatory agencies and strategic partners, ensuring a well-informed approach to ocean management and sustainable development.

On the second day, several presentations focused on topics such as knowledge, innovation, and actions for Belize’s ocean and thriving blue economy. Other discussions included blue financing and the theme of “Financing for the Future – Unlocking Capital for Sustainable Ocean Management.” These discussions underscored the pressing need for long-term, sustainable funding to support ocean conservation and the continued development of Belize’s blue economy.

The day’s sessions also featured presentations from key experts on sustainable financing for ocean management, followed by a high-level panel discussion. This panel included the Honourable Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; Henry N. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Development Finance Corporation; Greg Watson, Unit Chief of the Biodiversity and Natural Capital Unit at the Inter-American Development Bank; and Osmany Salas, Project Finance for Permanence Lead at the World Wildlife Fund Belize.

As they progressed, participants explored emerging financial instruments, including biodiversity credits, Natural Asset Companies, and outcome-based financing or bonds. The working session assessed the feasibility, impact, and investment potential of these tools. This was followed by a prioritization exercise to gauge stakeholder interest in expanding financing options for marine conservation and sustainable development.

The Blue Forum was made possible through the Office of the Prime Minister, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank. The Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit organized it.