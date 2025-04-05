Joint Press Release: Cayo Rosario Development is not a done deal

Corozal to Punta Gorda Town and surrounding Cayes. April 4th 2025

Concerned citizens along with tourism and conservation stakeholders reiterate our call for the protection of our livelihoods and local economy. The recent joint press release issued by the Department of the Environment via the Government Press Office continues to confirm the lack of transparency from key government agencies. The statement from relevant agencies also highlights the lack of coordination between the government units responsible for the various permits that are required for such projects. But perhaps most alarming, is that despite conceding a lack of communication and consultation with stakeholders and beneficiaries of this protected area, the community’s public outcries are being dismissed as “emotional.”

Science is not emotional. Healthy ecosystems sustain the flats fishery, the commercial fishing industry and the tourism industry. The flats fishery alone contributes to US 120 million dollars that benefits Belizeans securing over 4,000 full time jobs countrywide. Additionally, spiny lobster and queen conch make up more than 90% of all marine exports that support our economy through food security and export earnings with more than 13,000 people directly benefitting from this industry. Moreover, the tourism industry is the leading economic sector accounting for up to 46% to the country’s GDP but all these depend on thriving ecosystems.

Three different requests under the Freedom of Information Act related to this issue to DPM Hon Cordel Hyde; DOE CEO Anthony Mai and Fisheries Administrator Rigoberto Quintana; all requests were copied to the Office of the Ombudsman as required on March 27th 2025.

As committed citizens determined to ensure that protection exists within protected areas and that our resources are sustainably developed which includes meaningful consultation, we encourage our fellow Belizeans to post photos or videos celebrating Belize’s natural beauty and sharing why you are proud to be part of the community with the hashtags:

#EmotionalBelizeans

#ProudToProtectBelize

#CayoRosarioPride

#SaveOurLivelihoods

#SaveCayoRosario

#ProtectOurReef

#OurVoicesMatter

Ambergris Caye Fishing Guide Association, Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development, Belize Flats Fishery Association, North Ambergris Alliance, San Pedro Tour Operator Association, San Pedro Tour Guide Association, San Pedro BTIA, Placencia Tour Guide Association