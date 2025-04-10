Grant Awarded to SACD for Managing Bacalar Chico National Park

The Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD) recently received a grant to enhance enforcement efforts across four protected areas in Belize. This generous investment from the Belize Nature Conservation Foundation (BNCF) will allow SACD personnel to improve the monitoring and management of the Bacalar Chico National Park in northern Ambergris Caye.

The total amount of the grant is BZ$50,000, which was awarded during an official ceremony on March 20th. SACD is a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Sarteneja, Corozal District, with a primary focus on the country’s marine resources, particularly within the 72,000-hectare Corozal Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and Bacalar Chico National Park. According to the park’s Area Manager, Darling Ortega, this grant will help establish a presence on the island to deter illegal hunting and logging activities. “We will use these funds to start a permanent enforcement presence within the national park, enhancing the protection of these precious areas for the future,” she said. “There will also be projects advocating for further conservation, deter illegal activities, and demarcate the national park, so people know where the boundaries are,” Ortega stated that her team is working on a 12-month project that will involve training rangers, acquiring equipment, providing essential resources (such as fuel and food), and conducting regular monitoring and evaluation to manage this protected area effectively. She also noted that they are documenting various species of fauna and flora in the park, along with the different migratory terrestrial and bird species.

As the management project progresses, the ultimate goal is to develop the necessary infrastructure and make the national park fully operational for visitors. The SACD is highly optimistic and believes this project will be completed soon, bringing potential economic benefits to Ambergris Caye and furthering the country’s conservation efforts.

In March 2024, SACD was granted co-management of Bacalar Chico National Park. The NGO has been working closely with various organizations on the island, including the San Pedro Police Formation, Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD), and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. SACD also collaborates with the Forestry Department to actively conserve and manage the ecosystems under their care.

The BNCF said they feel proud to assist and understand these grants’ impact. In addition to SACD, they also awarded another NGO—the Monkey Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, an organization that combines tourism and conservation. With accommodation for up to two hundred guests and various tour offerings, revenue is reinvested into areas such as environmental education, community outreach, and habitat management.

To learn more about SACD’s work and how you can support its efforts, visit https://www.facebook.com/SACDBelize/ or call 480-1440.