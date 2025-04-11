PACT and Belize Fund Partner to Strengthen Conservation Financing in Belize

(City of Belmopan, April 7, 2025) – The Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT) and the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund) have formalized a partnership to enhance conservation financing for Belize’s National Protected Areas System (NPAS). The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marks a significant step in ensuring coordinated and effective financing for the country’s protected areas and natural resources.

This agreement sets the foundation for collaboration in key areas, including joint resource mobilization, standardized conservation financing policies, stakeholder engagement, and coordinated participation in international conservation forums. The partnership also seeks to increase public awareness of conservation efforts through joint campaigns and a National Conservation Summit in 2025.

“Today, is a powerful statement to our partners in conservation, in sustainable development, and in general to every Belizean, by both PACT and the Belize Fund, that protecting our environment and ensuring a sustainable future for our people is not just a priority- it is an obligation,” expressed Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management.

“By working together, we can avoid duplication of efforts and create more strategic and impactful conservation financing for Belize,” said Dr. Leandra Cho-Ricketts, Executive Director of the Belize Fund. Noting the significance of sustainable financing for protected areas, she added “This partnership aligns with our mission to invest in Belize’s marine and conservation priorities. By combining efforts, we can maximize the impact of our resources and support meaningful, science-driven conservation and community projects.”

“Our organizations have collectively invested over BZ$64 million to advance Belize’s conservation goals. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, we reaffirm our commitment to our unified mission of safeguarding Belize’s natural heritage and supporting the development of our communities and partners who share this responsibility,” shared Mr. Abil Castañeda, Executive Director of PACT, emphasizing the importance of this partnership.

The MOU will be in effect for five years, with both organizations conducting regular assessments and joint initiatives that enhance Belize’s conservation landscape. Both PACT and the Belize Fund are committed to supporting Belize’s National Protected Areas System, which includes a network of protected areas established to safeguard the country’s natural and cultural resources and ecosystem services.