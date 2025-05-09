Sea turtle nesting season has begun; Sargassum poses potential threat

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve has announced the start of the 2025 sea turtle nesting season in northern Ambergris Caye. Over the years, Hol Chan has been monitoring the island’s northern beaches and observing the challenges that sea turtles face during nesting season, which typically lasts until November. One of the significant challenges this year is the increased influx of Sargassum seaweed, which poses a threat to the nesting period, alongside the rise in human activities.

The first nest reported by the Hol Chan Marine Reserve was confirmed on Friday, April 25th. A representative from the reserve mentioned that during a visit to the usual nesting areas, they observed a large amount of Sargassum on the beaches. “It will be a huge factor affecting the nesting season,” they said. According to the team, piles of Sargassum have covered the nesting beaches. As the season progresses, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve Turtle Program anticipates changes due to the amount of Sargassum, as well as erosion in certain beach areas. They noted that, combined with ongoing human activities in the northern part of the island, sea turtles may seek alternative nesting grounds.

Some highlighted human activities include driving on the beaches, conducting barbecues, and improperly disposing of garbage. So far, five nests have been found in this area. To ensure a successful turtle nesting season, the general public is urged to be extra cautious and to avoid interfering with any potential nests while traveling along the coast.

Additionally, residents living near nesting areas who have pets, especially dogs, are asked to be mindful of the nesting season. The presence of pets wandering on the beach may discourage sea turtles from nesting.

On Ambergris Caye, nesting occurs in remote areas such as Robles, the Basil Jones area, and Rocky Point Beach. The primary species that nest in these regions are Loggerhead and Green turtles, while Hawksbill turtles make rare appearances.

In recent years, the number of nests per season has declined, falling below 100. This year, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve hopes for a successful sea turtle nesting season and reminds the public that the turtles nesting on northern Ambergris Caye—Loggerhead, Green, and Hawksbill turtles—are endangered species protected by Belizean law.

If you observe illegal activities, stranded hatchlings, suspected turtle nests, or evidence of turtle tracks on the beach, please contact Hol Chan at 226-2247.