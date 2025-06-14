Can Science and Community Leadership Transform Fisheries? A look at WCS Belize’s conservation model

In the coastal communities of Belize, before dawn breaks, the fishers are already preparing their boats. But these days, alongside their nets and hooks, some carry something new: measuring tools, identification guides, and data collection forms. They take on a new role as fisher scientists, gathering crucial information that will shape the future of Belize’s marine resources.

For generations, the sea has provided food, culture, and identity. But today, that balance is shifting. With fish stocks in decline and critical species on the brink, the question becomes: Can we still have a healthy ocean filled with lots of fishes while sustaining the livelihoods of those who depend on it?

The Wildlife Conservation Society Belize Program (WCS Belize), with BZ$800,000 grant support from the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund), gives us some answers. Their 24-month initiative, “Enhancing Sustainable Fisheries Management for Sharks and Finfish through Collaborative Community-Based Data Collection,” uses a conservation model rooted in science, local wisdom, and shared responsibility.

The Science Behind Sustainable Fishing

The project’s first data collection exercise, completed last year in Belize City, Dangriga, Hopkins, and Placencia, revealed concerning trends. The information gathered shows that approximately two-thirds of measured species displayed indicators of overfishing, with larger-bodied species like Barracuda, Mutton Snapper, and the Critically Endangered Nassau Grouper being caught before they were old enough to reproduce, threatening future populations.

“This data collection is important because we’ll have data available to assist the Belize Fisheries Department in determining recommended sizes at which certain fin fish species can be caught in order to maintain healthy populations for these commercially important species,” explains Ralna Lamb Lewis, Assistant Country Director at WCS Belize.

What makes this project interesting is not just the findings, but who’s doing the research, many of them retired fishers with decades of experience on the water.

“We trained them using the SMART program on how to weigh and measure different species,” explains Henry Brown, Marine Technical Assistant. “We equipped them with fish ID guides for the most common species and worked closely with them to give personal assistance.”

When Fishers Become Conservationists

For Brown, who previously worked as a Reserve Biologist and Fisheries Officer, this approach bridges crucial gaps: “I can explain to them why it’s important to actually release them back. It’s not just to avoid being charged, it’s actually protecting the species from declining. They realize I can relate to what they’re going through.”

This relationship-building creates trust that traditional conservation approaches often lack. WCS’s community engagement runs deep, from helping establish marine protected areas to developing the “managed access” approach that ensures traditional fishers maintain access to their fishing grounds.

“Managed access was actually developed by the Glover’s Reef advisory committee,” Lamb Lewis reveals. “The fishers there were concerned that there was an ever increasing number of new fishers who weren’t aware of or following regulations. They wanted to ensure traditional fishers would have full access while regulating the entry of new fishers.”

Women in Fisheries: Recognizing the Invisible Workforce

One of WCS’s notable achievements has been highlighting women’s critical role in fishing. “People usually just speak about the men involved,” Lamb Lewis points out. “They don’t account for the support needed to bring in the catch (i.e. the preparation for the trip) and what happens after, the women involved in processing, sales, and other areas.”

The organization along with the team from the Marine Conservation and Climate Adaptation Project established the first Women in Fisheries Forum eight years ago, now evolved into seven forums nationwide. Last year, they elected their first executive committee and are forming a National Women in Fisheries Association, giving voice to this overlooked fisheries segment.

Sustainable Financing Supports Long-Term Impact

The Belize Fund’s funding provides critical financing that supports community leadership for fisheries management.

“Locally grown funding agencies are essential in ensuring benefits are realized,” Lamb Lewis emphasizes. “The current donor climate internationally is to support the creation and expansion of offshore protected areas but not the day-to-day monitoring, enforcement, and management needed. If you can’t demonstrate to fisherfolk why conservation benefits their household and communities, it’s challenging to succeed.”

Communications Coordinator, Deseree Arzu, emphasizes the personal dimension of their work: “Now that I’m actually working with fisherfolk, I get first-hand experience from these men and women. You hear personal stories of sacrifice, how they get up every day to make a living not just for themselves and their families, but also for Belize as a whole, economically.”

Arzu adds that funding is very important for communication efforts: ” Communication is not a one-shot approach. It must continue over time. We build trust with these communities, and consistent interaction maintains our credibility as an organization.”

Looking Ahead

As WCS looks to the future, this science and community-led approach provides a way forward for marine conservation in Belize, creating a model where those who depend most directly on the sea become its most dedicated protectors.

“The hope,” Lamb Lewis concludes, “is that this work will be important as Belize develops modern and inclusive fisheries regulations and implements its finfish management plan, with fisherfolk integrated in the conversations and dialogues since they are the ones utilizing the resources.”

By: Chalsey Gill Anthony, Communications Officer, Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future