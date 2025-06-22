We Demands Action, Transparency, and Accountability in the Protection of Ambergris Caye’s Marine Reserves

Press Release, June 22, 2025. Ambergris Caye Fishing Guide Association, Belize Flats Fishery Association, San Pedro BTIA, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Belize, North Ambergris Alliance, San Pedro Tour Operators Association, San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, Green Reef Environmental Educational and Coastal Research Institute, Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD) and Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez express serious concern and frustration over the ongoing mismanagement of Belize’s natural resources — particularly within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

Despite its designation to protect critical marine ecosystems for the benefit of all Belizeans, recent government-sanctioned activities reflect a dangerous disregard for environmental protection, the livelihoods of local residents, and the future of Belize’s sustainable tourism industry.

Cayo Rosario, located within the Conservation Zone of Hol Chan, remains under direct threat from proposed dredging, seabed destruction, and the construction of over-the-water structures by private investors. This area represents vital habitat for the protected permit species and forms an essential part of Belize’s $200 million catch-and-release fly-fishing industry. Approving destructive developments in such a sensitive, protected area undermines the very purpose of establishing a marine reserve.

Equally alarming is the recent construction of a bulkhead directly in front of the Mexico Rocks Marine Reserve, along with active dredging operations. These projects are proceeding without adequate public consultation, comprehensive environmental assessments, or consideration for the long-term impacts on the environment, the island’s residents, and the many livelihoods tied to a healthy marine ecosystem.

“What is the point of declaring an area a marine reserve if the government continues to permit activities that destroy it?” stated a spokesperson for the coalition. “We fought for the expansion of Hol Chan’s boundaries to safeguard these precious resources. Yet here we are again, fighting the same battle while those tasked with protecting these areas remain silent.”

The undersigned organizations formally demand:

● An immediate, independent financial and operational audit of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve administration to publicly account for the collection, management, and allocation of park fees over the past 5 years.

● That, if any misconduct, mismanagement, or missing public funds is uncovered, appropriate legal action be taken to the fullest extent of the law, including criminal charges where applicable.

● The immediate resignation of the current Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Hol Chan Marine Reserve, who have failed to enforce regulations, protect the reserve, and act in the best interest of San Pedro’s people, its tourism industry, and its natural heritage.

● We demand the establishment of a “community approval” permitting system, requiring that all proposed projects receive formal approval from the immediate community before proceeding, due to their potential social and economic impacts.

The coalition stands united in its commitment to protecting Ambergris Caye’s natural resources, preserving Belize’s sustainable tourism industry, and defending the livelihoods of those who depend on a healthy, thriving marine environment. We will not stand by while our marine reserves and national resources are sacrificed for unchecked private interests and short-term gain.

Sincerely,

Ambergris Caye Fishing Guide Association

San Pedro BTIA

Belize Flats Fishery Association

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Belize

North Ambergris Alliance

San Pedro Tourist Guide Association

San Pedro Tour Operators Association

Green Reef Environmental Educational and Coastal Research Institute

Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez

– END –