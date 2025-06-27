CBA lifts stop order on Cayo Rosario over the water structures

The Central Building Authority (CBA) has lifted a stop order previously restricting the construction of over-the-water structures on the small island of Cayo Rosario, located off the northwest coast of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. With the stop order lifted, the project can now also include the construction of a pier (arrival dock). The original stop order, issued in April, cited the developers’ failure to submit the required documentation and obtain the necessary building permits.

On Tuesday, June 24th, the CBA confirmed that the over-the-water structures and pier stop order had been lifted. They explained that the developers behind the Cayo Rosario project were subsequently allowed to apply for the proper permits. The Cayo Rosario Development has since stated that it now possesses all required building permits from the CBA and fully complies with the Environmental Compliance Plan (ECP) approved by the Department of the Environment (DOE).

According to the ECP, the development was approved for 40 over-the-water bungalows, 11 island villas, three island bungalows, and 13 island cottages. The CBA emphasized that its stop order applied only to the overwater structures and the pier; the remaining construction falls under the jurisdiction of the DOE. Attempts to contact the DOE for comment on the status of those structures were unsuccessful.

With the stop order lifted, the Cayo Rosario Development has announced that construction of the overwater bungalows is now underway. Mariners are advised to exercise caution near the construction zone, which is marked with warning lights at night and during low-visibility conditions. Construction equipment, including barges, is expected to be around the island.

Tourism and conservation stakeholders in San Pedro have been concerned about the latest development. The large-scale tourism project has sparked peaceful protests, with critics opposing the overwater structures due to their location within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Many believe these structures could damage the seabed, disrupt sensitive habitats, and threaten key tourism activities such as fly-fishing. “They have all the approvals, but not from the community,” said one concerned fly-fishing expert who asked to remain anonymous.

The flats around Cayo Rosario are critical habitats for species that sustain the multimillion-dollar fly-fishing industry, including bonefish, permit, and tarpon. Bonefish and permit are especially vital to the fly-fishing experiences sought by tourists who often pay thousands of dollars for this sport.

As a result, fly-fishing guides and resorts that cater to this tourism niche continue to oppose the project. They warn that the development could have serious negative social and economic consequences for the island.

To raise further awareness about environmental concerns on Ambergris Caye, a coalition of stakeholders issued a press release on Monday, June 23rd, calling for greater transparency and accountability in managing the island’s marine reserves. The press release referenced the controversial Cayo Rosario development, with coalition members pledging to oppose the over-water project. Some indicated that legal action against the developers may be pursued if necessary.