Belize Fund Launches New Grant Cycle to Boost Blue Economy and Coastal Conservation

On July 2nd, the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future hosted an orientation session at the House of Culture in San Pedro, marking the official launch of its fourth Call for Proposals. The event, held at 6PM, attracted a diverse audience of local stakeholders, conservation groups, and community leaders eager to learn about new funding opportunities aimed at safeguarding Belize’s marine and coastal resources.

The Belize Fund, established in March 2022 under the Conservation Funding Agreement of the Belize Blue Bonds, operates as a private conservation trust. Its mission is to provide transparent, inclusive, and sustainable financing for the conservation and responsible development of Belize’s blue economy. The Fund disburses approximately BZD $3.6 million annually to support government programs, with a matching amount dedicated to grants for non-governmental organizations. All funding is aligned with Belize’s conservation commitments under the Blue Bond agreement.

The current Call for Proposals opens on August 25, 2025, with funding explicitly reserved for grant awards. The Grants Award Program (GAP) is open to a broad range of non-governmental entities, such as universities, NGOs, private companies, and community associations that have been operational in Belize for at least one year and can demonstrate a track record of successful project implementation and financial management.

The Belize Fund outlined two main grant types during the session. Regular grants are offered at three levels, depending on the project size and duration, and may require varying levels of co-financing. Small grants are capped at $50,000 and last up to one year, without requiring co-financing. Medium grants range from $50,000 to $150,000 over a two-year period and require a minimum of ten percent co-financing. Large grants exceeding $150,000 span two to three years and require a minimum 25 percent co-financing; for-profit entities must contribute at least 50 percent. The second category, Community Grants, targets grassroots organizations and provides up to BZD $50,000 for one-year projects with no co-financing required. These grants are intended for community-based organizations, micro and small enterprises, cooperatives, youth and women’s groups, and indigenous communities.

This funding cycle focuses on two thematic areas. The first, Sustainable Fisheries, supports projects that add value to fisheries products, promote sustainable fishing practices, enhance traceability, and strengthen fisher capacity. The second, Blue Business Innovation, encourages initiatives such as mariculture feasibility studies, reef-friendly tourism models, circular economy solutions, sustainable marine transport, and value-added marine biodiversity products.

The grant application process is competitive and occurs in two phases. First, applicants must submit a concise concept paper demonstrating alignment with the Fund’s priorities, feasibility, and potential impact. Only those selected will be invited to develop a full proposal. In the second phase, selected applicants receive technical support, including access to a proposal writer, to help develop a detailed application. The final selection process includes rigorous screening, technical evaluation, and compliance checks, with approvals expected by January 2026.

Community Grants are designed to promote inclusivity and empower local groups to tackle pressing environmental and social issues. These include marine litter management, pollution reduction, eco-tourism development, stewardship of coastal resources, and building organizational capacity. The Belize Fund acknowledges the crucial role that community organizations play in safeguarding vulnerable ecosystems and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Throughout the grant cycle, the Fund provides support for proposal development, feasibility studies, and stakeholder engagement. The orientation session reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to transparency, impact, and strategic investment, ensuring that selected projects will deliver significant benefits to Belize’s marine and coastal areas.

For more information, interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.belizefund.bz or contact the Fund at [email protected] or +501-880-FUND.