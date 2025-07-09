UNESCO World Heritage Site Unveiled at Bacalar Chico in Historic Ceremony

On July 7th, conservationists and government officials gathered to witness a historic moment: the unveiling of the UNESCO World Heritage Site signage at Bacalar Chico, a jewel in Belize’s Barrier Reef Reserve System.



The event, marked by a sense of pride and urgency, began with the national anthem and a warm welcome from Master of Ceremonies Jovannah McGill. “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the beautiful Bacalar Chico National Park and Marine Reserve. I’m sorry about the mosquitoes, but we’ve been having some rain. But better the mosquitoes you can swat away than the rain you can’t shelter yourself from, right?” McGill joked, setting a light-hearted yet respectful tone.

Joel Verde, Executive Director of the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development, delivered opening remarks that underscored the site’s global significance. “Today marks the culmination of the project, advancing implementation, work, branding, marketing, and communication strategy for the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System UNESCO World Heritage Site Project. This was funded by the MAR Fund, implemented by the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute under the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation,” Verde said.

He highlighted Bacalar Chico’s unique status. “It’s the only location along the Belize Barrier Reef where the reef meets the land. This makes this site an exceptional ecological and geological feature.” Verde reminded attendees of the site’s journey, noting, “It is important to remember, though, that the World Heritage Site was placed on the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger from 2009 to 2018. I am personally appreciative that the Government of Belize… continues to take bold steps to ensure appreciation, protection, and stewardship of these natural treasures.” He concluded, “Bacalar Chico is not just a protected area. It represents both the past and the future of Ambergris Caye and San Pedro. And it reminds us of our shared responsibility to safeguard these irreparable resources for generations to come.”

Honorable Minister Andre Perez, representing the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, emphasized the government’s vision for sustainable development and international collaboration. “What we are doing here is we want to push and showcase what Bacalar Chico Marine Reserve is all about. I can assure you that every time people come here, they realize; How come we haven’t been here before? What happened? So obviously, there is something we need to do better,” Perez stated.

He stressed the need for proactive marketing. “It’s time that we do some more marketing. We have to be aggressively promoting what is the Bacalar Chico Marine Reserve. It is very beautiful, as you can see, and that is why putting a sign there… we got a certain place in motion.”

Looking ahead, Perez shared plans to boost tourism, particularly from neighboring Mexico. He explained that residents from five Mexican states can now obtain a border pass, allowing them to enter Belize for up to seven days without a passport, even with their vehicles. “They’ll be able to cross the border with less hassle,” he said. “We’re actively working to attract more Mexican visitors.”

Minister Perez closed with a call for unity. “We only have good as a people and as a government if we all work together, we collaborate and work together… We all have one common goal… to highlight and showcase Belize.”

Joel Verde reflected on the path forward in an exclusive interview: “This was an important ceremony. It’s the start… of a process that would ensure that the UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the case of the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System… plays a significant role not just in our identity as a country, but also in our ecological and biological systems.”

Joel Verde, Minister Perez, and other officials removed the wrap and unveiled the signage.

The ceremony was not just a celebration of Bacalar Chico’s status, but a rallying cry for collective action to preserve Belize’s natural heritage for generations to come.