Carbon Project to Safeguard Belize Maya Forest Achieves Major Milestone: Validation Unlocks Climate, Biodiversity, and Community Benefits

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize – July 22, 2025 – The Government of Belize (GOB) and the Belize Maya Forest Trust (BMFT) announced that the country’s largest carbon conservation project has successfully completed validation under VERRA’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community, and Biodiversity Standard (CCBS), the globally recognized program for voluntary carbon markets. This milestone confirms that the project meets rigorous environmental and social criteria, reinforcing the Belize Maya Forest’s critical role in climate resilience, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development.

Developed through a unique collaboration between the GOB, BMFT, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Belize Maya Forest carbon project exemplifies the value of carbon rights and carbon trading. It demonstrates how the conservation of natural ecosystems can create lasting environmental and economic benefits for all partners. The validation confirms the projection of up to 29.8 million high-integrity carbon credits, which will generate essential funding for long-term forest protection and climate action.

As a result of this milestone, and arising from terms renegotiated by the GOB in 2021, after capped deductions for endowment and reimbursable costs in favour of BMFT, the GOB will receive approximately USD equivalent of BZ$1,480,000 in initial proceeds. Furthermore, the partners–BMFT, TNC, and the Government–will work together for the benefit and credit of Belize on the delivery of the proceeds from the sale of the remaining 19 million tons of verified credits over the coming years, generating long-term value for Belize’s economy and its people. As part of this achievement, the Belize Maya Forest is now permanently protected, conserving over 87,000 hectares of tropical forest, preventing nearly 80,000 hectares of deforestation over 40 years, and safeguarding vital watersheds and wetlands.

The Belize Maya Forest project aims to conserve one of the last remaining intact forests in northern Central America, recognized globally as a vital carbon reserve and biodiversity hotspot. It also safeguards critical watersheds and wetlands, enhances the forest’s resilience to natural disasters such as storms and wildfires, and preserves habitats for iconic and endangered species, including jaguars and tapirs. Importantly, the project supports and empowers local communities by building their capacity in sustainable land management practices, helping them adapt to a changing climate. Additionally, participatory monitoring systems are being implemented to track carbon storage, biodiversity, and social co-benefits, ensuring transparency and long-term impact.

“The successful validation of this project is a significant achievement for Belize, for BMFT, and for our communities”, said Dr. Elma Kay, Managing Director of the Belize Maya Forest Trust. “It reflects years of hard work and a shared commitment to conservation that delivers climate action, biodiversity protection, and tangible benefits to people”.

“This is a model for the region and for the world”, said Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance. “The Government of Belize is proud to be a partner in this initiative, which not only protects our natural capital but brings real economic value to the country through carbon finance”.

The Belize Maya Forest carbon project highlights the impact of natural climate solutions by preventing deforestation, preserving vital water sources for agriculture and food security, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It sets a powerful precedent for how strategic partnerships among governments, NGOs, and local groups can drive global environmental gains and support sustainable development in climate-vulnerable communities.

About the Belize Maya Forest Trust:

The Belize Maya Forest Trust (BMFT) is a non-profit organization established to manage and conserve the Belize Maya Forest, a large tropical forest reserve in northwestern Belize. This organization focuses on biodiversity protection, community-led initiatives in land stewardship, environmental outreach, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture. The BMFT is part of a larger conservation network within the Selva Maya, the largest tropical rainforest in the Americas north of the Amazon.